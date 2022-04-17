You Can't Supply Nigerian Youths With Poor Electricity And Call Them Lazy — Tinubu Takes A Swipe At Buhari Government

The national leader of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu has taken a swipe at President Muhammadu Buhari's administration.

Tinubu, during a rally of South West youths of the ruling party on Saturday, said young Nigerians cannot be blamed for being “lazy” while the country faces the problem of electricity supply.



About four years ago, Buhari President Muhammadu Buhari criticised the attitude of some Nigerian youths, saying they were only hustling to get on the gravy train.

“More than 60 per cent of the population is below 30, a lot of them haven’t been to school and they are claiming that Nigeria is an oil-producing country, therefore, they should sit and do nothing, and get housing, healthcare, education free,” he had said during a panel appearance with world leaders at the Commonwealth Business Forum in London.

He was fiercely criticised for the comment, with many saying it failed to convey the reality of the exploits of Nigerian youths.

Speaking on Saturday at a rally of South West youths of the ruling party, Tinubu indirectly replied the President, stating that no nation can witness “rapid development” without electricity.

He said the country is blessed with enough gas that can be used to generate electricity and even export to European countries.

Tinubu said: “We cannot continue with excuses on NEPA failure. No! No nation can make rapid development without electricity.

“Give us that, and if we cannot be successful, you can abuse us. You cannot give us erratic electricity that is undependable and then blame us again that we are lazy. No!

“Nigeria — it is about time. We have enough gas to fire up our electricity. We can supply the rest of Europe with gas, and we can make money from it.”



