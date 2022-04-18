2023: Keep Praying To Become President – Yoruba Monarch, Ooni Advises Amaechi

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, has prayed for the Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Amaechi’s presidential ambition to come to fruition in 2023.

Amaechi, in his ongoing tour for royal blessings, visited the Ooni’s palace on Monday.



According to Ogunwusi, the minister should keep praying because power belongs to God.

The monarch also asked the APC presidential aspirant to be selfless, and to give his best even if it’s going to cost him everything he is.

“Power belongs to God, it’s not by your might, it’s not by your power, nor by your doing. In terms of leadership, it is God that gives power,” the monarch said.

“I know you are a fervent and hard believer of God Almighty, anything you do, you pray to God. Don’t relent, do not relent, keep praying to God.

“Leadership is stewardship. You’ve been to different leadership positions from different strata. In terms of governance, you’ve seen it all. But the one that you’re trying to aspire to now, by the very special grace of God, it’s God that will take you there.

“We are praying for you from the throne of Oduduwa. On this throne of our ancestors God will continue to guide you, God will continue to see you through, God will continue to favour you, honour you and put you through in everything you do.”



