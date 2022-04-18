BREAKING: Boko Haram Terrorists Currently Attacking Nigerian Army Base In Borno

Insurgents from the Islamic State-backed faction of Boko Haram, the Islamic State West Africa Province formerly known as Jamā'at Ahl as-Sunnah lid-Da'wah wa'l-Jihād, are currently attacking the Forward Operational Base (FOB) in Molai, Borno State.

Molai is located at the outskirt of Maiduguri, about 7km away.



SaharaReporters gathered that the insurgents invaded the town after iftar, the meal eaten by Muslims after sunset during Ramadan, shooting sporadically as residents of the community fled into the forest for safety.

According to sources, the terrorists who came in no fewer than 10 gun trucks are presently engaging the army formation in the community.

Boko Haram and its offshoot, Islamic State West Africa Province, have killed thousands and displaced millions in North-Eastern Nigeria.

The Nigerian military has repeatedly claimed that the insurgency had been largely defeated and frequently underplays any losses.

In the past months, soldiers have been targeted by the insurgents, who waylay them.

Hundreds of soldiers and officers have been reportedly killed since January 2022.

More details later



