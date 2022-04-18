Christian Group, PFN Rejects Zoning, Asks Nigerians To Vote On Merit

The group noted that it was not interested in the zoning of Presidency to any part of Nigeria, stressing that what Nigerians needed at this time were leaders who could solve the multiple problems of insecurity, corruption and economy irrespective of where they came from.

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK Apr 18, 2022

The Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria has said what the country needs are leaders with the capacity, capability and integrity to solve the problems bedevilling it.
This was made known on Monday by the National Publicity Secretary of the Christian Association, Bishop Emmah Isong, shortly after the prayers for the nation as part of events marking this year’s Easter Monday celebrations in Calabar, the Cross River State capital.
The PFN called on Nigerians especially Christian eligible voters not to be carried away with politicians’ diversionary tactics on zoning.
It advised Nigerians to look at the track records of all aspirants and support the best candidate.

