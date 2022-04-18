Nigerian Top Varsity Professor Denies Raping Female Student, Tells Panel Sex In Office Was Consensual As Accuser Is His Fiancée

A professor at the Obafemi Awolowo University, Joseph Opefeyitimi, who was accused of sexual molestation and battery of a student, has responded to the allegations.

A female student of the institution, Boluwatife Hannah had dragged Opefeyitimi before a university panel last month, claiming she was “violated” by the professor.



She said the professor sexually molested her during a visit to his office on March 18, 2022, a petition addressed to the school's Vice-Chancellor, Tope Ogunbodede, stated.

However, responding to the allegations, the Professor of Yoruba Incantations and Stylistics at the African Language Department, in a letter to the Department's head said the panel should dismiss the petition instituted by the affected student, Boluwatife Hannah as she was his fiancee of four years.

Opefeyitimi claimed whatever happened in his office was consensual and had been initiated by Hannah. He also said the allegations levelled against him by the female student were ”a ploy to escape marrying him”.

The don's letter dated March 26 reads: “I am Professor Joseph A. Opefeyitimi, sorry for replying a little late. I was not at home and instructed my family members to take the letters for me.

“Truly, Babafemi Boluwatife Hannah was in my office on Thursday the 17th March, 2022. All that happened in my office was consensual and she was the one that called for it. I never knew she had a grand master's plan for me.

“I thought as husband and wife to be right from before she got admission into our department, I could leave her to treat me the way she wanted. I called her as a result of the situation in town because she lives there and she actually came to update me.

”There are too many lies in her write-ups. For instance, while paragraph three was true, paragraph four was self-contradictory. Again, her claim of indecent assault in paragraph eleven that I, “sexually assaulted, molested and violated” her between 1:23 pm she entered my office and the 2 pm I had to take my son from school, which I did, must be substantiated because it turned the whole allegation from civility, tending towards criminality. This is why I am involving a lawyer.

“I am suggesting by way of appeal that my lawyer be made to witness all proceedings relating to this case. In fact, I will be grateful if he could be made to sit if only as an observer at today's 12 noon Departmental panel.

“In summary, Boluwatife is my wife to be. She was responsible for all that happened in my office on that day. If after four years of dating, waiting to consummate our union, she suddenly turned around to be cleverly taking pictures of the body parts as evidence to indict me, I must not handle the case alone, since my wife at home is privy to our relationship.

“Since our relationship was being planned towards marriage after her graduation, I already took my wife into confidence on in, even though the lady wants the relationship to be kept secret. It is now I can understand why she wanted the relationship kept secret and that she had never been sincere.

“I want the panels to discountenance and dismiss the petition. It is a ploy to escape marrying me despite her promise and all the assistance I have rendered to her including the awards she had taken within the period of her studentship.”













