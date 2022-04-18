Nigerians Have Short Memory, I Knew Buhari Would Be Error — Bishop Oyedepo

The President of Living Faith Church, also known as Winners Chapel Worldwide, Bishop David Oyedepo, has again slammed President Muhammadu Buhari over the failure of his administration.

Oyedepo, during the Easter Service in his church, said he always knew Nigeria was heading for a waterloo under the Buhari’s administration because God confided in him.

The cleric who is a staunch critic of the current regime had once described Buhari as an “error” Nigerians made in 2015.

He further described Nigerians as a people with a “short memory”, as candidates begin to express their interest in running for the presidency in 2023.

“There are people God confides Himself in. Not because of their experience or age but because of their heart for Him. I knew Nigeria was heading for a waterloo. He confided in me. They are under torture.

“Somebody commented recently, you know why Bishop stopped? He shouted and shouted, but they didn’t hear. What will I ever get from it? Will I get elected from it?

“I knew that in 1984, there is no position on this earth that I will fight for. I have taken a strong position in Christ. Now they are going again, deceiving you, what a people with a short memory.”



