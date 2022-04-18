Pay N30 Million Within 14 Days Or I'll Kill 900 — Terror Kingpin Issues Ultimatum To Zamfara Government Over Murder Of Wife, Relatives

A bandit kingpin in Zamfara State, Nasanda has threatened to kill 900 people in exchange for the death of his wife, her aunt and uncle.



In a trending audio message, the terrorist said he was giving the Zamfara State government 14 days to pay him N30 million to avert the impending doom.

File photo used to illustrate story.

Nasanda had claimed that his bride and her uncle and aunt were killed by some vigilantes in the state — an act which he said was deliberate.



He alleged that the vigilantes knew that the victims were related to him. In the audio message, he said that he has been realistic and not greedy in asking for the N30 million compensation.



“If I were greedy, I would have asked for N50 million per person,” he said.



He added, “I’m not giving months, but 14 days, for my demands to be met. And we will not attack until when people are on their farms. If our Fulani people are not allowed to live in peace, we will also not allow others to live in peace.



“If the government can’t pay the money, I will do what I am used to. That is, I will take the life of 300 people to avenge the death of my bride and two of her relations. Yes, the lives of 900 will be in danger.”