Suspected Assassins Shoot Enugu House Of Assembly Aspirant

An aspirant for the Enugu State House of Assembly in the 2023 general elections, Mr Akaolisa Ogbe, on Saturday reportedly escaped an assassination attempt.



The political atmosphere in the state is gradually becoming very tense with several reported attacks on perceived political opponents on the increase.

On April 10, 2022, there were widely reported attacks on supposedly political opponents during a local government meeting of the Peoples Democratic Party in Aninri and Nsukka local government areas. The Aninri attack left Chinedu Okwu, a member of the state House Assembly seriously injured with a deep machete cut in the head.



However, an assassination attempt on Ogbe's life, a PDP aspirant for Enugu South, was the latest in a series of political attacks in the state recently.



An eyewitness, Mr Okeke Aruma, on Monday morning said the assailants who attacked Ogbe shot him several times at close range Saturday night.



Aruma described the attack as callous and insensitive, coming on during Easter period when Christians celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ.



He called on security agencies to do more in protecting the lives of Nigerians, warning that if the situation continued it would disenfranchise Nigerians in the 2023 elections.



Meanwhile, Ogbe Akaolisa National Support Group has confirmed the attack in a statement issued on Monday, signed by Chief Christian Ezude.



While thanking God for sparing the life of Ogbe, the group said politics should not be a do-or-die affair, adding that “we shouldn't burn everything down in our stake or quest for power".



The statement partly read, “We thank Him immensely for sparing the dear life of our brother, Mr Akaolisa Ogbe, a PDP State House of Assembly aspirant from Maryland Ward 13 Enugu South, a gentle and kind young man whose only crime was to have shown zeal and burning passion to serve and represent his people.



"He was attacked and shot on Saturday, 16th of April at Amechi.



"He expressed interest to vie and represent his people, Enugu South Rural in the Enugu House of Assembly elections coming up in 2023.



"Ever since picking the PDP intent form, he has embarked on consultations and courtesy visits to political stakeholders and wards of his people where he shone like a star he is. Expressing his good intentions of representing the people with undue simplicity and humility.



"Impressing the people, who saw in him; a man with a clean heart that simply wanted to serve. Expending his personal resources on this project without having any backing nor strong ties to any political Godfather."



It added, "Is this his crime or enough reasons to now be targeted for assassination.



"He was trailed in Gestapo style, blocked at a Petrol station and shot in point-blank range as he had just left the house of his uncle, a prominent stakeholder who had warmly received him.



"He had earlier consulted and visited meetings of several wards in his constituencies.



"But to the Glory of the Almighty, he miraculously survived.



"Ndi Enugu, is this the kind of politics we want? Ndi Enugu, are we going to burn everything down in our stake or quest for power?



"Must we shed the blood of our kinsmen; innocent men, women and children all in a bid to secure selfish interests?



"Because with this kind of thing happening, it means violence and bloodletting will come to an alarming height in a build-up to the polls.



"With this, we call on the Government to quickly intervene and put a stop to this dangerous menace from rearing its ugly head in Enugu, a known peace-loving state where he the Governor has invested and done so much in terms of security.



"We also call on our beloved brothers of Enugu state, let us be our brother’s keeper, let us show love to one another.



"Politics is not a do or die affair. Let us shun violence, but rather seek bridges to fill in gaps in local and Urban development."



Meanwhile, efforts to get the police’s reaction were unsuccessful as the command's spokesman Daniel Ndukwe, had not replied to a text message at the time of filing this report.