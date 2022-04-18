Terrorists Are Enforcing Levies On Innocent Nigerians Yet We Have A Government — Lagos Archbishop Adewale Martins

The Catholic Archbishop of Lagos, Olawale Martins, has again decried the security challenge in the country.



In his Easter message, the bishop queried the duty of the government when non-state actors have taken over power by making Nigerians pay taxes and other levies. Failure to make these payments, their lives are terminated.

He said, “Does it not surprise you that the government has abdicated its responsibilities to protect the lives and property of the people? Non-state actors, such as terrorists, bandits and kidnappers are successfully enforcing payment of taxes and levies on innocent and struggling Nigerians when the government cannot even make people pay taxes.



“Life has become so short and brutish that no one is sure who is the next victim. Hunger has taken over the land because people cannot go to farms anymore and the government is displaying helplessness in protecting the people. However, in the midst of this despair, there is hope that God will reverse the situation for us all.”



Archbishop Martins wondered why the government exists when it cannot protect the lives of Nigerians.