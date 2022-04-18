Unknown Gunmen Want To Remove Me From Office, Targeting APC Party Members – Imo Governor, Uzodinma

He lamented the killing of innocent citizens and policemen, and the burning of property, including police stations.

by Saharareporters, New York Apr 18, 2022

Governor Hope Uzodinma on Sunday disclosed that the killings in Orlu are being sponsored by wicked politicians.
 
The governor noted that investigations have revealed that most people killed and those whose homes were burnt were mostly members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Hope Uzodinma

Uzodinma made this known on Easter Sunday at St. Rose of Lima Parish, Ozuh Omuma, Oru East Local Government Area of the state, saying the state was passing through a trying time.


He lamented the killing of innocent citizens and policemen, and the burning of property, including police stations.


According to him, there is no record that any member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was killed or made to suffer any loss of property as a result of the activities of the so-called ‘unknown gunmen’ in the state.


The governor, however, urged those behind the attacks to repent quickly “before government will come out in its full weight to go after them.”


"Those aiming at removing me as the governor of Imo State, using insecurity as a tool, should stop wasting their time because I am ordained by God to be the Governor of Imo State.
 
“They are challenging God. When you are after the creation of God, you are after God,” he said.


Uzodinma alleged that the people who looted Imo treasury years back were the same people sponsoring the killing of innocent persons in the state.


He described the killings as being beyond the involvement of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB).


“My government is not weak; my government is only God-fearing. The only thing is that we hate to shed blood. But we cannot allow the killing of innocent citizens and the activities of non-state actors in the form of criminals and hoodlums to overtake the political space.
 
“One thing I must assure you is that I will live up to the oath of office I took,” he said. 

