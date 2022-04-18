Why Buhari Government Hasn’t Freed Kidnapped Kaduna-Abuja Train Passengers Yet– Presidency

The Presidency says there is ongoing re-equipment and reorganisation of the security and intelligence forces.



The Northern part of the country has been reeling under serious terrorism and bandit attacks which have taken a turn for the worse.

There have been daily attacks, including kidnapping for ransom, insurgency, killings and incessant farmer-herder clashes.



In a renewed wave of terror, terrorists on March 26 attacked facilities at the Kaduna Airport, killing an airport worker.



Two days later, terrorists blew up rail tracks on the Abuja-Kaduna route, killing eight passengers, injuring 41 people and abducting many.



During the weekend, Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese Matthew Kukah slammed the government for allegedly failing to halt the worsening security situation.



Describing the security system as “broken”, he accused the government of prioritising the integration of repentant terrorists over freeing kidnap victims.



The bishop likened Nigeria to a fully-occupied emergency unit in a hospital.



But the Presidency has appealed to the families of the train attack victims to be patient. It said efforts were on to rescue their loved ones.



According to The Nation, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu said that much was being done and that the result would soon be apparent.



On the Boko Haram/bandits’ alliance and the impression that the security agencies had failed to carry out President Muhammadu Buhari’s orders, Shehu said the current security crisis was a recent development.



Quoting the international terrorism index, he said the Northeast security crisis, which the administration inherited, had been degraded by 90 per cent.



“This is why the military – the defence establishment, is re-strategising. They are reorganising with new technologies.



“We are hoping that in the coming weeks, people will see the real difference. We’re hoping incidents, such as the rail bombing, will never again happen,” Shehu said.



The Presidency appealed to families of those taken hostage from the train attack to be patient as the government works to secure their freedom.



Shehu said, “Relatives of those taken as hostages by the terrorists, speaking during a media briefing in Kaduna on Friday, had told Federal Government not to resume the Abuja-Kaduna train service until those being held had been set free from captivity.



“Government has already fixed the rail tracks. They’ve been tested and ready to resume train service. However, there is also concern about family members who are holding up this process and they insist that their family members must be brought home from the bandits before the service is restored.



“You can understand the emotion, and the government doesn’t want to appear to be insensitive. But again, by stopping this rail service, you’re also in a way exposing other families who have not been so affected by other dangers.



“There must be a meeting point and I’m sure that the security and intelligence community, with the police, will be able to work with the family members to reassure them that they will not be abandoned and that their family members will not be abandoned to their fate.”



The presidential spokesman explained why such rescue operations may take time.



“If the idea is to just bomb out everyone – the bandits, the terrorists and their captives, this can be done in a day. But this is a rescue operation and rescue will only be successful when you bring people out alive and well.



“If they are brought back in body bags, what’s the purpose? The family members should please bear with the administration as it works to ensure that the people who are trained to deal with this situation, give the direction on what to do,” Shehu said.