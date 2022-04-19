2023: Another Buhari’s Minister, Ngige Set To Declare For Presidency Today

Already, the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, is in the race for 2023 presidency.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 19, 2022

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, has stated that he towers above many persons aspiring to be Nigeria’s president by 2023.

Ngige, who is set to declare for presidency this week, asserted that not only members of the All Progressives Congress, APC, but even the opposition party members knew that he was much more qualified for the Presidency than many other aspirants.

This was made known by Ngige’s media office, in a statement on Monday, which said the Minister of Labour and Productivity stated this when he addressed his supporters at Amansea, a border town with Enugu State after visiting Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi.

The statement affirmed that Ngige gave his explanation for consulting opposition political parties when he addressed his supporters at Amansea, a border town with Enugu State after visiting Governor Ugwuanyi.

The media office stated also that Ngige’s standpoint was informed by his belief that his aspiration had a cross-party appeal.

“I visited Enugu State governor as part of my nation-wide consultation. Even though he is in PDP, he is an Igbo man. He is a very realistic, discerning person. Don’t forget also that Enugu is the capital of the former Eastern Region. And you know that respect is reciprocal.

“Over the week, I also consulted some other Nigerians not allied to any political party. Therefore, I had to consult the Enugu State governor over my intention to contest and to seek his views too.

“He told me to kick the ball into the net. So this journey is not for APC members alone. Our brothers in PDP are easily agreed that I tower above some of the persons aspiring to the position in their party.

“I have no fear whatsoever. I am equal to the task. Even our brothers in the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) will join us in the task ahead,” Ngige was quoted as saying.

“I’m well equipped for the job. I plan to re-engineer Nigeria the way I re-engineered Anambra. April 19 is the date. Let all roads lead to Alor where the matter will be laid to rest,” Ngige quipped.

