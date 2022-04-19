Bandits Refuse To Free Six Family Members In Abuja After Collecting N2million As Ransom

The victims had been in captivity for the past three weeks.

by Saharareporters, New York Apr 19, 2022

The abductors of six family members of the newly elected councillor representing Yangoji in the Kwali Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, Idris Ibrahim, have refused to set their victims free despite collecting N2million ransom.

According to Daily Trust, a relative of the victims, said the victims, including two cousins of the councillor, were abducted in Yangoji village, and that the abductors earlier demanded N6million, but that after negotiations, they slashed the amount to N2million.

He stressed that the N2million was taken to the kidnappers last Thursday but that they refused to release the victims.

He explained that, “After paying the N2million, we were making arrangements to go with three motorcycles to pick them when the leader of the kidnappers called and accused one of us of inviting vigilantes to engage them.

“Despite our denying inviting the vigilantes, the kidnappers’ leader has refused to release the victims, saying until we bring an additional N3million.”

