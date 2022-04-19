Bayelsa Governor, Diri Knocks Buhari Over Insecurity, Says Nigeria Safer Under Ex-President Jonathan

Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri, has said insecurity in Nigeria is worse at the moment than it was in 2015 when the All Progressives Congress (APC) took over power in Nigeria.

Muhammdu Buhari of the APC succeeded Goodluck Jonathan in 2015 as President.



Diri, therefore, called on the Nigerian Government to redouble its efforts at combating insecurity, particularly in the northern part of the country.

The Bayelsa governor stated this on Tuesday during separate courtesy visits by heads of some security agencies to Government House, Yenagoa.



Speaking when he received Comptroller of the Nigeria Immigration Service, Bayelsa Command, Mr Sunday James, the governor lamented the level of insecurity in the north, saying once a part of the country is in distress, other areas are also affected.



He described the spate of killings by terrorists in the country as a great setback for Nigeria, where “life is nasty, brutish and short”.



He urged the APC-led Nigerian government to effectively curb the killings.



He said: “I use this opportunity to again call on the Federal Government to do something. These are the same issues that led to the APC government coming to power in 2015.



“I am sure that you will agree that things are worse now than in 2015. The Federal Government has to redouble its efforts otherwise the joker card is with the people of Nigeria. They know what to do come 2023.



"When one part of the country is sick, it affects the other parts. Kaduna and other states in the North are sick security-wise and it is affecting other parts of the country. Nigeria is very close to Thomas Hobbes’ ‘state of nature’ where life is described as nasty, brutish and short. The Federal Government has to do something to keep us away from the Hobbesian state.”



Welcoming the new Comptroller, Diri called for more synergy between the service and the state government, especially in the areas of security and investment drive.