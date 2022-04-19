BREAKING: FCT Authorities Seal Off Federal Ministry Of Works, Merit House, Other Government Buildings Over N10billion Debt

Government ministries, departments and agencies were owing to the tune of N10billion

by Saharareporters, New York Apr 19, 2022

Authorities of the Federal Capital Territory Administration have sealed off the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing located at Mabushi in Abuja, Daily Post reports.

The exercise, which is connected with its drive to recoup about N10billion owed the Abuja Environmental Protection Board (AEPB) also affected the popular Murg plaza located just opposite the UTC Market, at Area 10, Garki, Merit House, and the Federal Character Commission, among others.

The exercise was carried out early Tuesday morning by heavily armed security personnel drawn from the police, Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps, among others.

The Director of the Abuja Environment Protection Board (AEPB), Engineer Osilama Braimah, who doubles as Chairman of the Special Debt Taskforce, in company of the Senior Special Assistant to the FCT Minister on Monitoring Inspection and Enforcement, monitored the exercise.

Braimah said government ministries, departments and agencies were owing to the tune of N10billion and this, he said, was not acceptable.

He, however, hinted that some ministries were making frantic efforts to pay, while others showed signs of unwillingness to pay.

According to him, “The board got court orders to seal the premises.”

He said the exercise, which has just begun, will cover all public and private offices owing the board.

A senior magistrate court sitting in Wuse II, Abuja, had served the defendants with summons to appear before the court on March 30th, 2022, but they failed to honour the court.

“The debtors include: Federal Ministry of Works — N9,998,625.00; Federal Ministry of Defence –N17,220,775.00; Federal Character Commission—N10,128,906.25; Civil service Commission–2,451,649.50; and Revenue Mobilization and Fiscal Commission—21,683,750.00.

“Others are Federal Ministry of Health —N14,204,843.75; Federal Ministry of Trade & Investment—N19,222,287.50; Federal Ministry of Education Hqtrs –N25,838,275 ; and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps Wuse–N16,583,031.25”, he stressed.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Scandal Sex Video: Chrisland School Denies Conducting Pregnancy Test For Abused 10-year-old Female Student
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics I Was In Germany For ‘Deserved Rest’ – Governor Akeredolu Confirms SaharaReporters’ Story On Medical Trip
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Boko Haram UPDATE: Boko Haram Fighters Kill Soldier, Policeman During Attack On Nigerian Army Base
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Legal Stop Nnamdi Kanu’s Trial, Embrace Dialogue — Lawyer Advises Buhari Government
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics 2023: Sowore's Presidential Campaign Group Unveils New Platform For Financial Support
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Scandal Sexual Abuse: Lagos Police Begin Probe Of Chrisland School Head Teacher, Parents, Others
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

News LCC Postpones Tolling At Lekki-Ikoyi Link Bridge
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
News Mount Zion: Nigerian Tweeps Lambast Popular Drama Evangelist's Son, Joshua Bamiloye Over Tweet Condemning Marvel Movies
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Scandal Sex Video: Chrisland School Denies Conducting Pregnancy Test For Abused 10-year-old Female Student
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics I Was In Germany For ‘Deserved Rest’ – Governor Akeredolu Confirms SaharaReporters’ Story On Medical Trip
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Boko Haram UPDATE: Boko Haram Fighters Kill Soldier, Policeman During Attack On Nigerian Army Base
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Legal Stop Nnamdi Kanu’s Trial, Embrace Dialogue — Lawyer Advises Buhari Government
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics 2023: Sowore's Presidential Campaign Group Unveils New Platform For Financial Support
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Scandal Sexual Abuse: Lagos Police Begin Probe Of Chrisland School Head Teacher, Parents, Others
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics 2023 Elections: 53 Commissioners, Others Resign In States As Buhari’s Ministers Refuse To Leave Office
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Tradition Go And Get Trained By Intelligent Monarchs – Ohanaeze Knocks Oluwo Of Iwo For Saying South-East Can’t Be Trusted
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Igbo Board Of Deputies Drags Pastor Tunde Bakare To Court Over ‘Hate Speech, Genocidal Comments’ During Sermon
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Opinion APC: Adventure In Power Failure, By Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa, SAN
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad