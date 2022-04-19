BREAKING: Nigerian Air Force Training Aircraft Crashes In Kaduna, Officers Feared Killed

Several officers are feared to have been killed in the plane crash which occurred on Tuesday.

by Saharareporters, New York Apr 19, 2022

A training aircraft of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has crashed in Kaduna State.

Several officers are feared to have been killed in the plane crash which occurred on Tuesday.

SaharaReporters Media

While the details of the incident remain sketchy, two pilots were on board, Cable reports.

The incident comes barely a year after General Ibrahim Attahiru, the former Chief of Army Staff, died in a plane crash in the same state.

Attahiru and other military officers were killed when their plane crashed as it was about to land at the Kaduna International Airport on Friday, May 21, 2021. 

 The armed forces had said in a statement that the crash “claimed the lives of 10 other officers including the crew”.

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Insurgency Nigerian Govt Must Account For Money Spent To Address Insecurity, Says Prof. Sonaiya
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Military DEVELOPING: Security Beefed Up At Presidential Election Tribunal Ahead Of Sitting Today
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Corruption Newly Discovered Abacha Loot Worth £211m Seized By British Court
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Boko Haram Attacks Nigerian Soldiers, Military Base In Damasak, Borno State
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Boko Haram Buhari Should Use Other Options Rather Use Force To Tackle Boko Haram – Borno Governor, Zulum
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Military I Was Quoted Out Of Context, Claims Nigerian Army Chief Buratai Over Troops' Lack Of Commitment Statement
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

News Ex-IPOB Deputy Leader, Mefor Says Nnamdi Kanu, Separatist Group Behind Killings In South-East
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Three Persons Killed, Many Injured As Bomb Explosion Rocks Cattle Market In Taraba
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Three Persons Killed, Many Injured As Bomb Explosion Rocks Cattle Market In Taraba
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
News Nigeria's Justice System Manipulated To Favour Influential Politicians While Petty Thieves Are Jailed — Falana
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
News SERAP To Sue Buhari Government Over Unlawful Pardon For Ex-Governors Dariye, Nyame
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
News 'He Rubbed His Manhood On Him In His Office, Said He Wanted Orgasm’ — Student Narrates Alleged Sexual Assault By Top Nigerian Varsity Professor, Opefeyitimi
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Igbo Board Of Deputies Drags Pastor Tunde Bakare To Court Over ‘Hate Speech, Genocidal Comments’ During Sermon
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Scandal Nigerian School, Chrisland, Accused Of Covering Up Alleged Rape Of 10-year-old Female Pupil By Colleagues, Suspends Victim
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News LCC Postpones Tolling At Lekki-Ikoyi Link Bridge
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
International Ukraine Troops Bomb Russian Tank After Rejecting Offer To Lay Down Arms
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
News Oil Spill: Niger Delta Community Demands Immediate Cleanup, Compensation From Chevron Nigeria, Alleges Neglect Of Victims
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
News Soyinka Lambasts Buhari For Pardoning Ex-Governors Dariye, Nyame Jailed For Multibillion-naira Theft
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad