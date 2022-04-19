BREAKING: Nigerian Air Force Training Aircraft Crashes In Kaduna, Officers Feared Killed

A training aircraft of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has crashed in Kaduna State.

Several officers are feared to have been killed in the plane crash which occurred on Tuesday.

While the details of the incident remain sketchy, two pilots were on board, Cable reports.

The incident comes barely a year after General Ibrahim Attahiru, the former Chief of Army Staff, died in a plane crash in the same state.

Attahiru and other military officers were killed when their plane crashed as it was about to land at the Kaduna International Airport on Friday, May 21, 2021.

The armed forces had said in a statement that the crash “claimed the lives of 10 other officers including the crew”.