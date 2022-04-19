BREAKING: Three Persons Killed, Many Injured As Bomb Explosion Rocks Cattle Market In Taraba

It was gathered that an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) went off at Iware cattle market, some 35 kilometres from Jalingo, the capital city.

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK Apr 19, 2022

At least three persons have been killed and many others injured as an explosion rocked cattle market in Taraba State, SaharaReporters learnt.
 
It was gathered that an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) went off at Iware cattle market, some 35 kilometres from Jalingo, the capital city.
 
A resident of the town told SaharaReporters that bandits in their droves stormed the cattle market and detonated what he believed were multiple explosives.
 
The spokesperson for the police in Taraba State, DSP Usman Abdullahi, has confirmed the incident, saying "three persons were confirmed dead and 19 others injured.
 
"It's yet too early to ascertain who the attackers were. But we suspect that bandits may have carried out the attack at a drinking joint and not cattle market in Iware," he said.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK

You may also like

Read Next

Insecurity Panic As Terrorists Kill Five Abducted Residents In Kaduna
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Three Persons Killed, Many Injured As Bomb Explosion Rocks Cattle Market In Taraba
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Insecurity Five Persons Kidnapped In Anambra On Easter Monday After Wedding Party
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
CRIME Gunmen Storm Nasarawa Hospital, Abduct Staff, Patients' Family Members
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Insecurity Kidnappers Attack, Abduct Travellers In Ondo
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
CRIME Bandits Kidnap Nasarawa APC Chairman
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

News Ex-IPOB Deputy Leader, Mefor Says Nnamdi Kanu, Separatist Group Behind Killings In South-East
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Igbo Board Of Deputies Drags Pastor Tunde Bakare To Court Over ‘Hate Speech, Genocidal Comments’ During Sermon
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
News 'He Rubbed His Manhood On Him In His Office, Said He Wanted Orgasm’ — Student Narrates Alleged Sexual Assault By Top Nigerian Varsity Professor, Opefeyitimi
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Scandal Nigerian School, Chrisland, Accused Of Covering Up Alleged Rape Of 10-year-old Female Pupil By Colleagues, Suspends Victim
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigerian Air Force Training Aircraft Crashes In Kaduna, Officers Feared Killed
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Insecurity Panic As Terrorists Kill Five Abducted Residents In Kaduna
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Three Persons Killed, Many Injured As Bomb Explosion Rocks Cattle Market In Taraba
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Insecurity Five Persons Kidnapped In Anambra On Easter Monday After Wedding Party
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
News Nigeria's Justice System Manipulated To Favour Influential Politicians While Petty Thieves Are Jailed — Falana
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
News SERAP To Sue Buhari Government Over Unlawful Pardon For Ex-Governors Dariye, Nyame
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
News Mount Zion: Nigerian Tweeps Lambast Popular Drama Evangelist's Son, Joshua Bamiloye Over Tweet Condemning Marvel Movies
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
News LCC Postpones Tolling At Lekki-Ikoyi Link Bridge
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad