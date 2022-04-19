BREAKING: Three Persons Killed, Many Injured As Bomb Explosion Rocks Cattle Market In Taraba

At least three persons have been killed and many others injured as an explosion rocked cattle market in Taraba State, SaharaReporters learnt.



It was gathered that an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) went off at Iware cattle market, some 35 kilometres from Jalingo, the capital city.



A resident of the town told SaharaReporters that bandits in their droves stormed the cattle market and detonated what he believed were multiple explosives.



The spokesperson for the police in Taraba State, DSP Usman Abdullahi, has confirmed the incident, saying "three persons were confirmed dead and 19 others injured.



"It's yet too early to ascertain who the attackers were. But we suspect that bandits may have carried out the attack at a drinking joint and not cattle market in Iware," he said.



