Mother Of Dadiyata, Missing Buhari's Critic, Dies Of High Blood Pressure

She died on Tuesday at the 44 Nigerian Army Reference Hospital, Kaduna, where she was being treated, a report by Daily Trust stated.

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK Apr 19, 2022

Mother of Abubakar Idris, popularly known as Dadiyata, a social critic, has passed on. 
She died on Tuesday at the 44 Nigerian Army Reference Hospital, Kaduna, where she was being treated, a report by Daily Trust stated.


The deceased, according to her sons, Aminu and Usman, was rushed to the hospital around midnight and later placed on oxygen as doctors battled to stabilise her.
Usman said their late mother was battling an ulcer and high blood pressure.
He, however, said she was fine on Monday and had visited several persons, including one of their relatives who was bereaved.
“She was okay when she went to bed. However, she woke up at midnight and she couldn’t talk, she became unconscious and was rushed to the hospital,” he said.
He said her Janaizah prayer will hold after Asr prayer at the family residence at Gombe Road following which she will be buried at the Tudun Wada burial ground in Kaduna.
The son of the deceased, Dadiyata, has been missing since August 2, 2019, when unidentified men seized him from his residence in Barnawa neighbourhood in Kaduna State. 
According to the account given by the police, he was returning home at about 1:00 am when some armed men breached his house’s security and took him away in his BMW car.
To date, he and the vehicle have not been found.
Dadiyata, a lecturer at the Federal University Dutsinma, Katsina State, is suspected to have been arrested by the Department of State Services (DSS).
Activists and rights groups have been making appeals to the Nigerian Government to determine the whereabouts of Dadiyata, a known critic of Muhammadu Buhari's government and the All Progressives Congress (APC).





