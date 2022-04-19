SERAP To Sue Buhari Government Over Unlawful Pardon For Ex-Governors Dariye, Nyame

SERAP earlier on Sunday called on Buhari to urgently withdraw the pardon recently granted to former governors.

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK Apr 19, 2022

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has said it is suing President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration for pardoning former governors of Plateau and Taraba states, Joshua Dariye and Jolly Nyame respectively, serving jail terms for corruption.
SERAP earlier on Sunday called on Buhari to urgently withdraw the pardon recently granted to former governors.


The anti-corruption group Tuesday posted on its official Twitter handle, “Presidential pardon: We're suing the Buhari administration over the unlawful pardon for former governors Joshua Dariye and Jolly Nyame, who are serving jail terms for corruption.”
The Council of State last Thursday granted a state pardon to Dariye and Nyame, along with 157 others.
Dariye and Nyame were imprisoned for stealing public funds to the tune of N1.16 billion and N1.6 billion respectively.
Both were governors of their respective states from 1999 to 2007.
Dariye was sentenced to 14 years in prison but his prison term was later reduced to 10 years by the Court of Appeal in Abuja. His conviction was affirmed by the Supreme Court.
The Supreme Court in February 2020 upheld the conviction and 12-year jail term given to Nyame, for misappropriation of funds while he was governor of Taraba State.
In its earlier letter dated April 16, SERAP said: “Impunity for corruption will continue as long as influential politicians escape justice for their crimes. The constitutional power of prerogative of mercy ought not to be an instrument of impunity.
 
“The pardon power ought to be exercised in a manner that is consistent with the Nigerian Constitution 1999 [as amended], particularly the provisions on oath of office by public officers, and section 15[5] which requires your government to abolish all corrupt practices and abuse of power.”
Human rights lawyer, Femi Falana (SAN) and many other Nigerians have also been very critical of the presidential pardons granted to the thieving former governors.
Speaking as a guest lecturer at an event organised to celebrate one year of remembrance of the late Yinka Odumakin and the launch of the Yinka Odumakin Foundation at Sheraton Lagos Hotel, Ikeja, Lagos last week, Falana accused Buhari of failing to keep to his word.
 
“They are pardoning themselves right now. The same man who said he came to fight corruption has been granting pardons to people who were convicted of stealing billions of naira.
 
“My reaction is that all thieves and other criminals in our prisons should be released.
 
“Under section 17 of their constitution, it says there shall be equal rights for all citizens and section 42 says there shall be no discrimination on the basis of class, gender, whatever, so you cannot take out two people and leave the rest there. In particular, the government has been prohibited from conferring advantages on any group of citizens to the exclusion of others in the same category,” he said.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK

You may also like

Read Next

Politics 2023 Presidency: Tinubu’s Group Behind ‘Judas Iscariot’ Poster Calling Nigerian Vice-President Betrayer, Says Osinbajo Support Movement
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics Ruling Party, APC Justifies N100million Presidential Form Fee, Says Nigerians Love Expensive Lives
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Terrorism ISWAP Terrorists Claim Bombing At Taraba Market ‘Where Alcohol Is Sold’, Says About 30 Killed Or Injured
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Elections 2023 Polls: Opposition Peoples Democratic Party Extends Sales Of Nomination Forms, Fixes Dates For Candidates’ Screening
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Would Have Appeared Insensitive If He Didn’t Pardon Thieving Ex-Governors Dariye, Nyame – Presidential Spokesman, Garba Shehu
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Insecurity Over 1,880 Nigerians Violently Killed In 3 Months Under Buhari Government, North-West Tops Tragedy List, Report Says
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

News Christian Association, CAN Calls For Removal Of Sterling Bank CEO Over ‘Ungodly’ Easter Advert
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News Boko Haram Terrorists Are Either Stupid Or Don’t Know God, Says Buhari
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
PhotoNews EXPOSED: Multi-billion Naira Properties Located In Ikoyi Owned By Nigeria's Insouciant Labour Minister, Chris Ngige, Amid Education-crunching Strike By Academic Staff Unions
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
News Family Accuses Lagos Security Firm Of Covering Up Cause Of Son’s Death While On Duty, Refusing To Release CCTV Footage Of Incident
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
News Pensioners Protest Unpaid Eight Years Gratuity In Rivers, Where Governor Wike Has Lavished Money On Luxury SUVs For Judges, Lawmakers
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
News Reverse Pardon Given To Corrupt Ex-Governors, Others Or Face Vote Of No Confidence – Northern Coalition Warns Buhari
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
News Niger Government Confirms Nigerian Air Force’s Strike That Killed Six Children
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
News Ramadan: Sultan of Sokoto-led Council Asks Nigerians To Pray Against Hunger, Insecurity Destroying Nigeria Under Buhari Government
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
News Nigerian Court Frees Woman Detained By Suspended 'Supercop', Abba Kyari-led Police Unit Since February 2021, Awards Damages
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics 2023 Presidency: Tinubu’s Group Behind ‘Judas Iscariot’ Poster Calling Nigerian Vice-President Betrayer, Says Osinbajo Support Movement
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
News Abuja-Kaduna Train Attack: National Security Adviser, Monguno Tackles Governor El-Rufai For
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Ruling Party, APC Justifies N100million Presidential Form Fee, Says Nigerians Love Expensive Lives
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad