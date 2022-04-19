Sex Video: Chrisland School Denies Conducting Pregnancy Test For Abused 10-year-old Female Student

The management of Chrisland Schools, Lagos State, has reacted to the alleged rape saga of a 10-year-old pupil of the school during a trip to Dubai.

Pupils from the private school were in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), to participate in the World School Games between March 10 and 13, 2022.

Recall that over the weekend, the alleged sex video of some students of the school surfaced online.

Also, the mother of the pupil had come online to seek the help of Nigerians as she alleged that a pregnancy test was conducted on her daughter.

She also claimed the video of the rape incident has been shared multiple times on social media.

She said she was not aware of what happened in Dubai till another parent showed her the video of the incident.

However, in a statement released by Akin Fadeyi, a member of the Advisory board of the school, the school authorities denied claims that it conducted a pregnancy test on the girl.

According to the school, only a COVID-19 test was conducted on all the students who embarked on the trip to Dubai.

The school also said out of the 77 students who represented the school at the event, only six were involved in the misconduct. It said they were involved in a Truth or Dare game which led to the condemnable act.

Also, reacting to allegations of negligence on their part, the school said while in Dubai, it ensured the students were kept in separate rooms, seven floors apart. It said boys were on the 4th floor of the hotel while the girls were lodged on the 11th floor.

The school said none of the students on its watch was raped. It mentioned some centres where the COVID-19 tests were carried out on the students and asked people to confirm their claims.

The statement reads: “We have followed up on reports making the rounds on certain developments bordering on the morals and ethics of some of the students under our care, who represented the school at the World School games, Dubai between 8 and 14 of March 2022.

“While we understand the emotions this has generated, we assure the public that our first approach as an institution was to assume parental roles by offering support to those involved and ensuring that nothing affected their senses of esteem.

“However, after a comprehensive evaluation of the situation, we cannot help but express how scandalised and distressed we feel as mothers, fathers and instructors with a relationship that holds a direct bearing on the development of those involved.

“Nonetheless, we took a critical view of the number of students who partook in this recent trip and who did the school proud in our quest to expand the horizons of our students holistically through global exposure, which takes into account a wholesome development of the mind, body and spirit through sporting engagements.

“Of the 76 children who represented Chrisland, 71 ensured adherence to our standards, abiding with laid down regulations and code of conduct, while doing us very proud in the process. Within these 71, we kept our girls on the 11th floor and boys on the 4th floor to draw clear lines that respect moral boundaries.

“We were, however, compelled to engage with the parents of the remaining students who unfortunately got themselves involved in misconduct, and in accordance with our code of conduct processes, which are well known to the parents, we meted out measured reprimands to them to instil a sense of discipline and as deterrence to others. This was also to caution our students on the need to remain on the path of resisting wrong influences.

“We are proud to reassure our stakeholders that no rape of anyone or the administration of a pregnancy test on any child took place on our watch.

”For emphasis, only a COVID post-travel test was conducted on the returning delegation of our students, in compliance with COVID-19 travel protocols, at the Life Centre Medical Services on March 21, 2022, at School Hall, Opebi.

”This was through the nose swab test as consistent with COVID-19 health protocols. We trust that this can be verified at the source provided. To insinuate that a pregnancy test was carried out on a student, for whatever reason, therefore, is a highly unfortunate conjecture.

“Nevertheless, our processes would be readily opened up for the scrutiny of regulators and stakeholders at the earliest indication of this, to enable the course of scientific or forensic inspections. We are certain this will lay to rest any shred of doubt or hazy optic that the present flurry of activities might have occasioned.”