Anti-graft Agency, EFCC Detains Ex-Governor Al-Makura’s Son Over Suspicious N130million Property

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has grilled a son of former Governor of Nasarawa State, Tanko Al-Makura, over a suspicious purchase of property worth N130million.

Sources at the commission with firsthand information on the matter told Premium Times that the 24-year-old Amir Al-Makura paid N96million cash “in foreign currency equivalent” as part-payment for the property.

“In furtherance to our Real Estate investigation, we invited Amir Tanko Almakura the son of Senator Al-Makura. The suspect is a 24-year-old and he bought a house in Bilaad Realty Ltd worth N130,000,000 and he has paid the sum of N96,000,000 cash in Foreign currency equivalent,” the source said.

The source said Amir reported to the commission “but has failed to explain the source of the money or give genuine explanation on how the property was acquired.”

The source said the suspect was still in detention because he had yet to meet the bail conditions granted him.

“He has been detained pending meeting bail conditions,” the source said.

Amir’s detention comes about nine months after the EFCC arrested his father, Al-Makura, a serving senator, and his wife, Mairo, in July last year.

Sources said their arrest related to an alleged breach of trust and misappropriation of funds allegedly perpetrated during the former governor’s eight-year administration as Nasarawa State governor.

Al-Makura served as governor of Nasarawa State between 2011 and 2019 before he was elected into the National Assembly as Senator representing Nasarawa South Senatorial District.