APC Crisis: Former, Serving Governors Are Tearing Our Party Apart — Abdullahi Adamu

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 20, 2022

Some current and past governors have been accused of working at cross purposes to tear the ruling party, the All Progressives Congress apart.

The National Chairman of the party, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, made this known in his opening address at the 11th National Executive Committee meeting of the APC holding at the Transcorp Hotel in Abuja.

File Photo

The meeting is being attended by President Muhammadu Buhari, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Senate President Ahmad Lawan, House Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila and other critical stakeholders who are members of the NEC.

He however conceded that former governors are leaders in their own rights, urging serving governors to accord them all the necessary respect.

