APC Crisis: Former, Serving Governors Are Tearing Our Party Apart — Abdullahi Adamu

Some current and past governors have been accused of working at cross purposes to tear the ruling party, the All Progressives Congress apart.

The National Chairman of the party, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, made this known in his opening address at the 11th National Executive Committee meeting of the APC holding at the Transcorp Hotel in Abuja.

The meeting is being attended by President Muhammadu Buhari, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Senate President Ahmad Lawan, House Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila and other critical stakeholders who are members of the NEC.

Adamu who declared that state governors are leaders of the party in their states, said the APC constitution does not have provision for dual leadership in the states.

He however conceded that former governors are leaders in their own rights, urging serving governors to accord them all the necessary respect.