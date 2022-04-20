Boko Haram, ISWAP Fighters Attack Chibok Community, Abduct Three Girls

At least three girls have been abducted by the members of the Islamic State for West African Province, ISWAP faction of the Boko Haram during an operation in a village in the Chibok Local Government Area of Borno State.

It was learnt that the gunmen who carried out the attack on Tuesday night, contacted the family of one of the girls abducted.

According to reports, a recorded conversation between the militant and a member of the family revealed that ISWAP fighters came in a large number.

In the conversation, the family member asked the militant on how they could help release the girls, but the militant said he had no power to do so unless their leaders gave the order.

While conversing in Chibok language, one of the girls said the terrorists “are in hundreds.”

“These people are too many. For now, we have three girls in their custody,” she said.