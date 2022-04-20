Boko Haram, ISWAP Fighters Attack Chibok Community, Abduct Three Girls

The gunmen who carried out the attack on Tuesday night, contacted the family of one of the girls abducted.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 20, 2022

At least three girls have been abducted by the members of the Islamic State for West African Province, ISWAP faction of the Boko Haram during an operation in a village in the Chibok Local Government Area of Borno State.

It was learnt that the gunmen who carried out the attack on Tuesday night, contacted the family of one of the girls abducted.

According to reports, a recorded conversation between the militant and a member of the family revealed that ISWAP fighters came in a large number.

In the conversation, the family member asked the militant on how they could help release the girls, but the militant said he had no power to do so unless their leaders gave the order.

While conversing in Chibok language, one of the girls said the terrorists “are in hundreds.”

“These people are too many. For now, we have three girls in their custody,” she said.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Insurgency NAF Destroys Terrorists’ Base, Training Camp In Borno
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
VIDEO: How NAF Jets Destroyed Boko Haram Commanders at Boboshe Meeting Venue
Boko Haram Nigeria Vs Boko Haram: How Government Jets Destroyed Boko Haram Terrorists at Meeting Venue In Sambisa (Video)
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Boko Haram 5,475 Boko Haram Members In Custody, Says Buratai
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Terrorism Tackle Terrorism Decisively, ECOWAS Chairman Tells African Presidents
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Boko Haram Boko Haram Terrorists Suffer Loss During Attack On Adamawa Town
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Leah Sheribu Gives Birth To Baby Boy For Boko Haram Commander After Being Forced To Convert To Islam
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

News Family Puts N2million Bounty On Head Of Thief Captured On CCTV Stealing Cash, Other Valuables From Lagos House
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
International US Sends Fighter Jets To Ukraine As Russia Targets Eastern Cities
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
News Anti-graft Agency, EFCC Detains Ex-Governor Al-Makura’s Son Over Suspicious N130million Property
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Dubai-based Aisha Buhari Quietly Returns, Says Nigeria Needs Prayer
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
News UPDATE: Identities Of Two Pilots Killed In Nigerian Air Force Aircraft Crash In Kaduna
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics APC Crisis: Former, Serving Governors Are Tearing Our Party Apart — Abdullahi Adamu
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
News Bayelsa Judge Who Was Stoned In Court By Hoodlums Retires From Service
0 Comments
46 Minutes Ago
Politics Ruling Party, APC Pegs 2023 Presidential Form At N100million, Governorship At N50million
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Police Nigerian Policemen Assault Digital Bank, Kuda’s Customer For Inquiring About Blocked Account
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Opinion We Have No Other Country But Nigeria – What A Lie! By Ndidi Uwechue
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Opinion How Parents Can Protect Children In This Internet World, By Claire Mom
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Opinion Good Leadership 2023: Democracy Vs Totalitarianism, By Richard Odusanya
0 Comments
59 Minutes Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad