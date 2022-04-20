Don’t Throw Presidential Ticket Open Or We Will Lose – Bode George Tells PDP

George warned that failure to zone the PDP’s 2023 presidential ticket meant that the party was courting trouble.

by Saharareporters, New York Apr 20, 2022

Bode George, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, has warned that the party will be defeated in the 2023 presidential election if its zoning arrangement was not respected.

George spoke in a chat with Arise TV on Tuesday, when he warned that failure to zone the PDP’s 2023 presidential ticket meant that the party was courting trouble.

He said the PDP must “embrace equity, justice and fairness”, adding that throwing the presidential ticket open will “be doing incalculable damage to the psychological minds of the majority of people who are not card-carrying members of the party.”

“If the party decides that, I can emphatically say we are looking for serious trouble and we will be roundly defeated. A warning shot and a good lesson for us to think about,” George said.

“Let’s think about how this country can grow. Turn by turn Nigeria limited, what’s wrong in doing that. Like I said, it’s not a 100 metres dash race but a continuum. Let there be equity, justice and fairness.

“Let’s not go through that route because we will be doing incalculable damage to the psychological minds of the majority of people who are not card-carrying members of the party,” he added.

 

