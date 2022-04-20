Dubai-based Aisha Buhari Quietly Returns, Says Nigeria Needs Prayer

She called on Muslim faithful to use the Ramadan period to intensify prayers for lasting peace and security in Nigeria.

by Saharareporters, New York Apr 20, 2022

Dubai, United Arab Emirates-based Aisha Buhari, has silently made her return to Nigeria.

The first lady stepped out Tuesday night to host wives of service chiefs and other top government functionaries to a Ramadan breaking of the fast at the State House, Abuja.

Aisha Buhari

Aisha said God had provided Nigerians with another opportunity to re-dedicate themselves in fasting and prayers to ensure peace and development of the country.

The first lady also urged Nigerians to extend good virtues of sharing, love, support, forgiveness and sacrifice for the betterment of mankind and Nigeria.

The dignitaries who attended the event included wives of ministers and other Nigerian women.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria, the women expressed their appreciation to the first lady for her commitment to the peaceful coexistence of Nigeria.

 

Saharareporters, New York

