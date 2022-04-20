Give Us N200billion From N4trillion Fuel Subsidy To End Ongoing Strike – University Lecturers, ASUU

The ASUU President advised that if the government took only N200billion from the N4trillion budget to address the challenges of its members; it would still have a whopping N3.8trillion.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 20, 2022

The President, Academic Staff Union of University (ASUU), Prof Emmanuel Osodeke, has advised the Nigerian government to deduct N200billion from the N4trillion set aside for fuel subsidy.

Osodeke, in an interview on Channels TV on Tuesday morning, said the government had addressed the issue of fuel subsidy with a budget of N4trillion while it ignored the addressing issues of its university education.

The ASUU President advised that if the government took only N200billion from the N4trillion budget to address the challenges of its members; it would still have a whopping N3.8trillion.

He further called on the Nigerian government to prioritise education to fuel subsidy, adding that the Nigerian academic could provide all the solutions needed to boost the country.

He argued that it took Nigerian universities only three months to locally produce University Transparent and Accountability Solution (UTAS) which performed at 97.3 percent to replace the foreign Integrated Payroll Personnel Information System (IPPIS).

He said while huge resources were paid for IPPIS, such funds would have served the Nigerian universities and challenged the government to always task the Nigerian universities for solutions to identified challenges.

Osodeke said, “It is always very funny, that the government who cannot raise N200billion to revamp all Nigeria universities annually, to world standards. The same government can raise N4trillion for fuel subsidies. Fuel subsidy and Nigerian education; which is more important to any country that wants to move forward?

“You can raise a budget to make N4trillion for subsidies a year, but you cannot raise N200billion to fund your education where you don’t have the infrastructure. You can spend N228billion to feed children in primary or secondary schools. But you cannot raise this fund for your university; it is an issue of priority. That is the problem.

“If you remove N200billion from N4trillion, to fund your universities, you still have N3.8trillion for fuel subsidy.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

ACTIVISM Student Group Calls For Action Against Austerity
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Education STAFEC Petitions Governor Amosun Over ‘Heavy Extortion’ Of Students, Demands Free And Accessible Education
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Education UNILAG Rusticates Visually-impaired Student, Others For Involvement In Peaceful Protest Against Poor Hostel Condition
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Education Expelled FUTO Student Insists University Management Increased Fee To Exploit Students
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Christianity Fact-Check: Has Buhari Removed Christian Religious Studies From Secondary School Curriculum?
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Education JAMB: 23 Universities Set Admission
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

News Christian Association, CAN Calls For Removal Of Sterling Bank CEO Over ‘Ungodly’ Easter Advert
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Opinion Bishop Kukah And The ‘Hailers’ At Aso Rock By Achike Chude
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
News Exclusive: How Officers Of Road Safety Agency, FRSC, Assaulted Driver, Invited Thugs To Attack Passengers In Kogi
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
News Boko Haram Terrorists Are Either Stupid Or Don’t Know God, Says Buhari
0 Comments
54 Minutes Ago
News “Our Communities Are Under Siege” — Edo Residents Flood Highway To Protest Herdsmen Attacks
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
News Rwanda Jails Chinese Man Filmed Whipping Citizens Tied To Tree
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
News 2023 Presidency: Campaign Posters Urging Former Nigerian President, Jonathan To Contest, Flood Abuja
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
News Nigerian Ruling Party, APC Slashes Nomination Fees By 40% For Aspirants Below 35 Years Old
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
News 2023: Apprehend Anyone Who Buys APC Party’s N100Million Presidential Forms, Nigerian Human Rights Writers Urge Citizens
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
News Oluwo Seeks Apology From Ohanaeze Over ‘Unguided’ Comments, Asks IPOB, ESN To Stop Killing His ‘Family Members’
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics Ruling APC Party Crooks To Buy N100Million Presidential Nomination Forms With Looted Funds – Sowore
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
News We Have Done Well Regarding Insecurity, Buhari Lambasts “Very Forgetful” Nigerians For Complaining About Killings, Others
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad