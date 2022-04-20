Gunmen Abduct Cleric, Apostle Okoriko From Home In Akwa-Ibom

Gunmen suspected to be cult members have abducted a cleric and president of Solid Rock Kingdom Church, Apostle Dr. John Okoriko.

The pastor was said to have been abducted at his home in Mkpat Enin Local Government Area around 5pm on Tuesday.

Residents of the community said the kidnappers stormed Okoriko’s residence and whisked him away in the presence of his family members.

“The heavily armed men whisked him away after they scaled the fence and shot sporadically before dragging him into the nearby bush,” one of them said.

It was learnt that the whereabouts of the abducted priest is unknown, as kidnappers have yet to establish contacts with the family or with the church.