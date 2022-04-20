Gunmen Ambush, Kill PDP Ward Chairman, Women Leader In Plateau

The lawmaker alongside his wife and children as well as his personal assistant and driver were ambushed.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 20, 2022

Gunmen on Tuesday night ambushed the convoy of the newly elected member representing Jos North-Bassa Federal Constituency, Musa Agah, killing two persons.

The National Secretary of Irigwe Development Association, Danjuma Dickson Auta, disclosed this in a statement.

File Photo: Gunmen middleeastpress

Auta said the lawmaker alongside his wife and children as well as his personal assistant and driver were ambushed along twin hill in Miango chiefdom of Bassa local government area of Plateau State.

Although they all escaped unhurt the car was battered with gunshot bullets as the driver against all odds bravely manoeuvred the vehicle amidst the sporadic shooting by the attackers.

The statement added that the PDP ward party chairman and women leader who were on a motorcycle and ahead of the lawmaker’s vehicle ran into the ambush and were killed by the attackers.

Agah was recently sworn-in as member representing Jos North-Bassa Federal Constituency following his victory at February 26 bye-election.

Security agencies were yet to react to the incident which occurred near the spot where some people were killed recently during a festival ceremony in the chiefdom.

