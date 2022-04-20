Nigerian Government Renames National Theatre, Lagos, Says Renovation To Gulp $100million

The National Theatre is being renovated at a cost of $100m under a partnership between the Federal Government of Nigeria and the Bankers’ Committee/Central Bank of Nigeria.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 20, 2022

The National Theatre in Iganmu, Lagos State, which is under renovation, has been renamed as Lagos Creative and Entertainment Centre, upon completion, the Nigerian government has said.

This was made known by the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, on Tuesday in Madrid, Spain, while signing an agreement on Nigeria’s hosting of first Global Conference on Cultural Tourism and Creative Industry.

The bilateral agreement was signed between Nigeria and the United Nation World Tourism Organisation at the organisation’s headquarters.

The minister, who put the cost of the renovation at $100million, said the global conference, which would be held from November 14 to 17, would be the first event to be staged at the newly refurbished edifice.

“Nigeria will be hosting the event at the National Theatre in Lagos, which is currently being renovated at a cost of $100m under a partnership between the Federal Government of Nigeria and the Bankers’ Committee/Central Bank of Nigeria.

“It’s the first of such renovation of the iconic edifice in over four decades. In addition to the renovation, new hubs are being constructed, within the premises of the National theatre, for fashion, Information, technology, film and music.

“With that, the National Theatre is now known as the Lagos Creative and Entertainment Centre. In addition, the Lagos surface rail system, to serve the National Theatre, will be commissioned ahead of the global conference,” he said. 

 

SaharaReporters, New York

