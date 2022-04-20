Nigerian Policemen Assault Digital Bank, Kuda’s Customer For Inquiring About Blocked Account

A trending video has showed policemen allegedly acting on the order of African Financial Technology Company, Kuda, assaulting a 24-year-old Point of Sale (PoS) operator, Olakunle AbdulGafar.

In the video seen by SaharaReporters, AbdulGafar was manhandled by police officers on Kuda’s premises, and at some point, he was on the floor with one of the operatives assaulting and dragging his trouser.

According to his brother, @Ayam_Jamotech, the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) member on Tuesday visited the digital bank branch in Yaba, Lagos following a lock placed on his account after transferring the sum of N577,000 from his Moniepoint account on April 13.

“So my brother went to ‪@kudabankhelp‬ office today at yaba to know the reason why his account was locked and yet not to be opened after dropping his proof to them that it’s a legit money and not fraud money at all. So funny how when he got there this morning. They sent their mopol.

“Imagine a whole bank you trusted with your hard earned money working with EFCC and NG police just to drain your account cause you’re making big income.

‪@kudabank‬ everybody needs to boycott this rubbish bank now!! You need to say something ASAP!! I’m suing you.

“My lil brother transferred his own money N577,491 from his Moniepoint POS to his own Kuda account on Apr13 2021 but you guys choose to be unfortunate to lock up his account for someone that has sent a huge amount of over 10m at once without you guys locking it.

“So why the sudden lock for just an amount lesser than a 10M naira? You locked his total amount of 1.2 million naira without even feeling remorseful or thinking how this person would be thinking after locking his account. Please kindly open back his account cause the money is for his business and he need it to continue his daily activities.

“You can do whatever investigations but I’m gladly telling you that’s not a fraud money and we need you guys to open his account so he can continue with his business thank you,” he said.

It was learnt that the corps member was also detained by the police on Kuda’s directive.

The digital bank had in an email sent to the PoS operator and signed by one Daniel Ade-Ojo said that a probe was being carried out on his account to ascertain the source and purpose of the fund.

He wrote, “We tried reaching you on your mobile line but efforts have been futile. Please be informed that we are conducting a review with regards to the recent transactions made on your account to enable us better understand and profile your account appropriately. Please let us know the source and purpose of the inflow.”

Twitter please do the needful, this is after they have press a tear gas on his face. See how useless they rough handle by brother @kudabankhelp office in Yaba!! This is a friend him using his brother phone to record the incident. @Dehkunle @TifeStillDey @SavvyRinu @segalink ð https://t.co/Tw2vqaVJGz pic.twitter.com/0ZR8vD1iqL — ðð¸ðððð¼ââ ððð³ð¬ (@I_Am_Jamotech) April 19, 2022

Meanwhile in a reaction, the bank said its workers were not involved in the incident, noting that it was carrying out its internal checks.

In a statement, Kuda said, “It has come to our attention that a couple of videos are being circulated online regarding the experience of one of our customers yesterday. The videos show the customer being forcefully escorted off our premises by members of the Nigeria Police Force. We wish to unequivocally say that Kuda Microfinance Bank Limited does not condone or support violence in any manner, particularly against its own customers.

“Having said the foregoing, as a financial institution licensed by the Central Bank of Nigeria, we have an obligation to comply with the mandates of all applicable government and law enforcement agencies supported by the appropriate documentation. While complying with such mandates, we liaise with the affected customers so that any pending matters between the customers and the agencies are resolved.

“It is also expected that such affected customers will cooperate fully with the law enforcement agencies involved in order to reach a resolution on each matter. It is truly unfortunate that the customer’s failure to cooperate with the law enforcement officers unfolded in the matter that it did, particularly with the customer being apprehended by the members of the NPF further to their investigation into alleged criminal activity on the customer’s account.

“We wish to reiterate that no staff of Kuda MFB was involved in the unfortunate incident that was captured in the video; we have however commenced our internal investigations into this matter and in due time we will liaise with the customer as well as the relevant law enforcement agencies to ensure that the matter is adequately addressed.”