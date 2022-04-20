Nigerian Ruling Party, APC Slashes Nomination Fees By 40% For Aspirants Below 35 Years Old

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has approved a reduction in the cost of nomination forms payable for aspirants who are below 35 years.

In a memo sighted by SaharaReporters, the party said it had approved a 40% discount for aspirants aged 35 and below. The memo was signed by Sulaiman Muhammad Arugungu, the National Organising Secretary.



Aspirants in the age category can now purchase the nomination form and expression of interest form for the presidential election at N60 million, instead of N100 million.



Also, candidates vying for governorship aged 35 and above will pay N30 million instead of N50 million, while those vying for the house of representatives will pay N6 million and the senate hopefuls will pay N10 million.



The development followed calls by many Nigerians on the APC to reduce the fees of the forms for youths interested in elective positions.



On Wednesday, the Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere, described as ridiculous the nomination form fee charged by the APC for various positions ahead of the next year’s general elections in the country.



Also, the Nigerian Youth Parliament (NYP) had urged the APC to reduce the fees of the forms for youths interested in elective positions.



The group, in a statement, urged President Muhammadu Buhari and the leadership of the APC to reduce the nomination and expression of interest forms by at least 60% for aspirants under 35 years old ahead of the 2023 elections.



“We appeal earnestly to President Muhammadu Buhari and the leadership of the party to review its stand and grant at least a 50% reduction in fees for the nomination form for Nigerian office seekers below 35 years of age in the 2023 elections.



“It is the ultimate way to reciprocate the love and loyalty of Nigerian youths, display boundless belief in the youth’s constituency, promote inclusion and strengthen our democracy,” the group said.





