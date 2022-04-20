Oluwo Seeks Apology From Ohanaeze Over ‘Unguided’ Comments, Asks IPOB, ESN To Stop Killing His ‘Family Members’

The Oluwo of Iwoland, Oba Abdulrosheed Adewale Akanbi, has urged the Ohanaeze Ndigbo to tell the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and its armed affiliate, Eastern Security Network (ESN) to stop killing residents of South-East Nigeria, whom he described as his ‘family members.’



Oluwo, in a statement by his media aide, Alli Ibrahim, also asked the IPOB to cease fire and embrace one Nigeria.



Akanbi added that he would keep talking until IPOB and ESN stop killing people.



Faulting a recent statement by the Ohanaeze Ndigbo against his comments that Igbo people could not be trusted with Presidency, the monarch said, “I'm surprised Ohanaeze Indigo could picture my esteemed office as dividing Nigeria. All informed Nigerians are not unaware of my sacrifice to hold the pillar of Nigeria's unity. I'm a good friend of the Igbos and the only monarch to use made in Nigeria Igbo car, Innoson. I have a cordial relationship with Igbo highly respected monarchs and personalities. They have qualified brains who can be president. “I've family in the Igbos like Chief Sam Iwuajoku and friends such as Peter Emeagwali, Chief Billy Okoye, Innocent Chukwuma (Innoson), Chief Chike Ogeah of Marriot Hotel, Peter Ugomozie and others too numerous to mention. Igbos are hard-working but no one is perfect.



“While I've promoted their strengths, their weakness must be addressed for adjustment. I'm a father to the nation. I've watched the activities of the IPOB and ESN on television and social media. They should stop hurting us by attacking our own (Igbo) people. Any Igbo killed is my family. Igbos should give equal opportunity to non-Igbos on their land. The Ohanaeze Ndigbo has to convince us by speaking to the IPOB and ESN regulating and enforcing sit-at-home order.



“My throne respects equity, Ohanaeze Ndigbo are challenged to reach out to the presidency to grip an idea of my consistency to have a national dialogue on Igbo Civil War wounds. I was the first monarch outside South East to visit Innoson manufacturing company owned by an Igbo man Innocent Chukwuma and the only Nigerian monarch using Innoson vehicle which I bought in January 2018. I went further to advertise and promote the made in Nigeria vehicle on highway billboards throughout the country on my personal expenses.



“I want to challenge the Igbos further to name a monarch outside the South East who has ever dressed like an Igbo king? I remain an Oba and very committed to the unity and oneness of Nigeria. The Igbos should act more, talk more and do more about the unity of Nigeria instead of their vituperation against an unrepentant preacher and promoter of one Nigeria.



“Oluwo has never said Igbo can't produce the president but need to restrategise. For the hasty conclusion and unguided vituperations, the respected throne of the Paramount Ruler of Iwoland deserves an apology from Ohanaeze Ndigbo.”



He added, “No monarch feels the pain of the Igbos like I do. The Ohanaeze Ndigbo should read more about my activities before jumping on the media. My message is to their advantage, should they see it as such.



“On October 8, 2021, I issued a statement titled ‘Oluwo to FG: Heal Civil War Wound on Igbos’, appealing to the federal government to hold a national conference centering on healing and compensating Igbos for the wounds sustained from civil war. Did the Ohanaeze Ndigbo make any contact to commend or do a follow-up?”









