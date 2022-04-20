Police Confirm Six Persons Dead In Taraba Cattle Market Explosion

The Nigeria Police Force has confirmed that six persons were killed in an explosion in Taraba State.

The police also confirmed that several others were receiving treatment in various hospitals in the state.

File photo used to illustrate story.

SaharaReporters had on Tuesday reported that at least three persons were killed and many others injured, as an explosion rocked cattle market in Taraba State.

It was gathered that an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) went off at the Iware cattle market, some 35 kilometres from Jalingo, the capital city.

Giving an update on the incident, spokesperson for the police in the State, DSP Usman Abdullahi said, “Six persons including a lady were killed in the explosion at a beer parlour and not cattle market. Of the six dead bodies, one could not be identified; we suspect that it could be the remains of one of the attackers.

“About now the police bomb squad and officers from the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) have been dispatched to the town (Iware), to unravel the crime.”