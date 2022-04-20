Police Confirm Six Persons Dead In Taraba Cattle Market Explosion

SaharaReporters had on Tuesday reported that at least three persons were killed and many others injured, as an explosion rocked cattle market in Taraba State.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 20, 2022

The Nigeria Police Force has confirmed that six persons were killed in an explosion in Taraba State.

The police also confirmed that several others were receiving treatment in various hospitals in the state.

File photo used to illustrate story.

SaharaReporters had on Tuesday reported that at least three persons were killed and many others injured, as an explosion rocked cattle market in Taraba State.

It was gathered that an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) went off at the Iware cattle market, some 35 kilometres from Jalingo, the capital city.

Giving an update on the incident, spokesperson for the police in the State, DSP Usman Abdullahi said, “Six persons including a lady were killed in the explosion at a beer parlour and not cattle market. Of the six dead bodies, one could not be identified; we suspect that it could be the remains of one of the attackers.

“About now the police bomb squad and officers from the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) have been dispatched to the town (Iware), to unravel the crime.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Insecurity Gunmen Attack Police Divisional Headquarters In Anambra, Burn Three Patrol Vans
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Insecurity Gunmen Abduct Cleric, Apostle Okoriko From Home In Akwa-Ibom
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Kaduna Shuts Down Mobile Phone Services, Bans Commercial Motorcycles As Bandits Take Over State
0 Comments
6 Months Ago
Boko Haram REVEALED: Face Of Boko Haram, ISWAP Operational Commander Who Masterminded Killing Of Nigerian Soldiers, Civilians
0 Comments
6 Months Ago
Insecurity Nigeria May Experience Bloody Conflict If Islamic Cleric, Sheikh Gumi Is Not Arrested—Igbo Group Threatens Buhari
0 Comments
6 Months Ago
Insecurity Bandits Now Demand Cooked Food As Ransom Because Of Hunger In Kaduna—Resident
0 Comments
6 Months Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

News Christian Association, CAN Calls For Removal Of Sterling Bank CEO Over ‘Ungodly’ Easter Advert
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
News Rwanda Jails Chinese Man Filmed Whipping Citizens Tied To Tree
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
News 2023 Presidency: Campaign Posters Urging Former Nigerian President, Jonathan To Contest, Flood Abuja
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
News Nigerian Ruling Party, APC Slashes Nomination Fees By 40% For Aspirants Below 35 Years Old
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
News 2023: Apprehend Anyone Who Buys APC Party’s N100Million Presidential Forms, Nigerian Human Rights Writers Urge Citizens
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
News Oluwo Seeks Apology From Ohanaeze Over ‘Unguided’ Comments, Asks IPOB, ESN To Stop Killing His ‘Family Members’
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Ruling APC Party Crooks To Buy N100Million Presidential Nomination Forms With Looted Funds – Sowore
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Opinion Bishop Kukah And The ‘Hailers’ At Aso Rock By Achike Chude
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
News Exclusive: How Officers Of Road Safety Agency, FRSC, Assaulted Driver, Invited Thugs To Attack Passengers In Kogi
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
News Boko Haram Terrorists Are Either Stupid Or Don’t Know God, Says Buhari
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
News “Our Communities Are Under Siege” — Edo Residents Flood Highway To Protest Herdsmen Attacks
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
News We Have Done Well Regarding Insecurity, Buhari Lambasts “Very Forgetful” Nigerians For Complaining About Killings, Others
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad