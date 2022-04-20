Ruling APC Party Crooks To Buy N100Million Presidential Nomination Forms With Looted Funds – Sowore

Sowore, who is contesting for President on the platform of the African Action Congress (AAC), on Wednesday said crooks in the ruling party would purchase the forms at the outrageous cost with funds looted from the public treasury.

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK Apr 20, 2022

Human rights activist, Omoyele Sowore has criticised the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) for making the cost of nomination and expression of interest forms for elective positions in the 2023 elections outrageous.
Sowore, who is contesting for President on the platform of the African Action Congress (AAC), on Wednesday said crooks in the ruling party would purchase the forms at the outrageous cost with funds looted from the public treasury.

Omoyele Sowore BBC
The APC earlier on Wednesday fixed N100 million as the cost for its 2023 presidential aspirants to obtain forms.  The APC explained that the nomination form would go for N70 million while the expression of interest form costs N30 million.
The fee was approved at the ongoing National Executive Committee (NEC) of the party in Abuja.
Those eyeing the governorship ticket will purchase the form at N50 million.
“State House of Assembly Goes For 2 Million Naira. House Of Representatives Goes For 10 Million Naira. Senate Goes For 20 Million Naira. Governorship Goes For 50 Million Naira and Presidency Goes For 100 Million Naira,” the party had said.
Sowore in a post on his official Twitter handle said, “Crooks in @OfficialAPCNg are going to “reinvest” N100m looted from different treasuries belonging to the Nigerian people to buy the Presidential nomination form of the crooked party! We must say NO to these thieves! #WeCantContinueLikeThis #Revolutionnow.”
The Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria, HURIWA, had also condemned the APC leadership for cost fixed for the forms.
Reacting, HURIWA in a statement signed by Emmanuel Onwubiko said “only political rogues, drug peddling gangsters or persons involved in armed robbery or kidnappings for ransom can afford to gamble away such a lifelong fortune.”
The rights group said anyone who buys the forms for such amounts, should first be arrested by the citizens and handed over to law enforcement agencies such as the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) or Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) or the police to investigate the source of the money.
“This same APC government is unable to meet the funding obligations for federal universities and thereby left millions of students of public schools to roam around in their homes due to industrial strike by university teachers (ASUU) for over two months, yet the politicians have hidden enough stolen cash to buy presidential forms at N100 million each,” the statement read.
 
“It is a shame that those who seek to govern Nigeria are made to cough up so much money to purchase forms just to signpost their original intention as persons whose only objective would be to first recoup their huge investments and to further impoverish the citizenry.
 
“We urge Nigerians to initiate citizen’s arrest of anyone who buys the APC Presidential form at the rate of N100 million so the relevant law enforcement agencies are handed over these suspects to explain their source of such huge funds.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: Igbo Board Of Deputies Drags Pastor Tunde Bakare To Court Over ‘Hate Speech, Genocidal Comments’ During Sermon
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics 2023 Polls: Resign Before Primaries, APC Youth Group Tells Nigeria's Attorney-General, Malami, Central Bank Governor, Emefiele, Transport Minister, Amaechi, Others
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics APC Crisis: Former, Serving Governors Are Tearing Our Party Apart — Abdullahi Adamu
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Politics 2023 Elections: Ruling Party, APC Adopts Indirect Primary
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics Nigerian Government Discloses How IPOB Leader, Nnamdi Kanu Was Caught
0 Comments
9 Months Ago
Politics REVEALED: Buhari’s Late Driver Was Tortured, Killed Over $30,000 Deal, His Identity Changed In Detention
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

News Christian Association, CAN Calls For Removal Of Sterling Bank CEO Over ‘Ungodly’ Easter Advert
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
News Boko Haram Terrorists Are Either Stupid Or Don’t Know God, Says Buhari
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
News Sex Video: Nigerian Police Invite Chrisland School Pupils For Questioning
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
News Exclusive: How Officers Of Road Safety Agency, FRSC, Assaulted Driver, Invited Thugs To Attack Passengers In Kogi
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Scandal Nigerian School, Chrisland, Accused Of Covering Up Alleged Rape Of 10-year-old Female Pupil By Colleagues, Suspends Victim
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Igbo Board Of Deputies Drags Pastor Tunde Bakare To Court Over ‘Hate Speech, Genocidal Comments’ During Sermon
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News Oluwo Seeks Apology From Ohanaeze Over ‘Unguided’ Comments, Asks IPOB, ESN To Stop Killing His ‘Family Members’
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
News 2023 Presidency: Campaign Posters Urging Former Nigerian President, Jonathan To Contest, Flood Abuja
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Opinion Bishop Kukah And The ‘Hailers’ At Aso Rock By Achike Chude
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
News 2023: Apprehend Anyone Who Buys APC Party’s N100Million Presidential Forms, Nigerian Human Rights Writers Urge Citizens
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
News Nigerian Ruling Party, APC Slashes Nomination Fees By 40% For Aspirants Below 35 Years Old
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
News Rwanda Jails Chinese Man Filmed Whipping Citizens Tied To Tree
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad