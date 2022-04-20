Ruling Party, APC Pegs 2023 Presidential Form At N100million, Governorship At N50million

The All Progressives Congress (APC) on Wednesday fixed N100 million as the cost for its 2023 presidential aspirants to obtain form.

The fee was approved at the ongoing National Executive Committee (NEC) of the party in Abuja.

Those eyeing the governorship ticket will purchase the form at N50 million.

“State House Of Assembly Goes For 2 Million Naira. House Of Representatives Goes For 10 Million Naira. Senate Goes For 20 Million Naira. Governorship Goes For 50 Million Naira and Presidency Goes For 100 Million Naira,” the party said.

Meanwhile, APC NEC has transferred its powers to the National Working Committee (NWC) under the leadership of Senator Abdullahi Adamu for the next 90 days.

National Secretary of the party, Senator Iyiola Omisore said that Senate President, Ahmed Lawan moved the motion and was seconded by Governor Nasir El-rufai.

The NWC will now, henceforth take decisions that might require the intervention of the NEC meeting.