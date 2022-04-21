2023 Elections: Yiaga Africa Knocks APC Party, Others Over Multi-million Naira Cost Of Nomination Forms, Seeks Downward Review

The group said setting the cost of such forms at outrageous cost is detrimental to Nigeria’s democracy.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 21, 2022

Yiaga Africa notes with utmost concern the high cost of nomination forms being charged by political parties in preparation for the 2023 general elections.

 

The group, which seeks to promote democratic governance, described the situation as a “huge disservice to teeming women, youth and persons with disabilities (PWDs) who nurse the ambition to run for elective office in next year’s general elections”.

File Photo

In a statement signed by its Executive Director, Samson Itodo and obtained by SaharaReporters on Thursday, the group said setting the cost of such forms at outrageous cost is detrimental to Nigeria’s democracy.

 

The statement reads, “It is imperative to state that this practice does not bode well for Nigeria’s fledgling democracy as it further marginalises women and youth, two vulnerable groups who make up the largest demography in the country from participating in the political process.

 

“The expensive nature of Nigeria’s politics has been established to be a structural barrier to women and youth political participation, thus, it is saddening to see that political parties, which remain the primary medium for contesting elections in the country continue to perpetuate this injustice.

 

 

 

“With the passage of the age eligibility (Not Too Young To Run) bill into law close to the 2019 general elections, it was envisaged that young people would take advantage of the Not Too Young To Run Act and contest for office en masse in the 2023 general elections, as this would give them ample time to prepare for the elections.

 

“However, going by the high cost of nomination forms that have been announced so far by some political parties ahead of the 2023 general elections, it is safe to say that this is a deliberate attempt to marginalise women, youth and persons living with disabilities (PWDs) from participating in the political process as candidates in the forthcoming general elections.

 

“It is no news that these marginalised groups are economically disadvantaged to compete fairly with the old guard, who have accumulated resources to be able to afford the cost of running for office. 

 

“We welcome the concessions made by some political parties to women, youth and PWDs and call for a further downward review of the cost of nomination forms to allow for an inclusive process without discrimination against any group or demography of the society.”

 

The All Progressives Congress (APC) on Wednesday fixed N100 million as the cost for its 2023 presidential aspirants to obtain form.

 

The fee was approved at the ongoing National Executive Committee (NEC) of the party in Abuja.

 

Those eyeing the governorship ticket will purchase the form at N50 million.

 

“State House of Assembly Goes For 2 Million Naira. House Of Representatives Goes For 10 Million Naira. Senate Goes For 20 Million Naira. Governorship Goes For 50 Million Naira and Presidency Goes For 100 Million Naira,” the party had said.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics 2023 Presidency: Tinubu’s Group Behind ‘Judas Iscariot’ Poster Calling Nigerian Vice-President Betrayer, Says Osinbajo Support Movement
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics Ruling Party, APC Justifies N100million Presidential Form Fee, Says Nigerians Love Expensive Lives
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Terrorism ISWAP Terrorists Claim Bombing At Taraba Market ‘Where Alcohol Is Sold’, Says About 30 Killed Or Injured
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Elections 2023 Polls: Opposition Peoples Democratic Party Extends Sales Of Nomination Forms, Fixes Dates For Candidates’ Screening
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Would Have Appeared Insensitive If He Didn’t Pardon Thieving Ex-Governors Dariye, Nyame – Presidential Spokesman, Garba Shehu
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Insecurity Over 1,880 Nigerians Violently Killed In 3 Months Under Buhari Government, North-West Tops Tragedy List, Report Says
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

News Christian Association, CAN Calls For Removal Of Sterling Bank CEO Over ‘Ungodly’ Easter Advert
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News Boko Haram Terrorists Are Either Stupid Or Don’t Know God, Says Buhari
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
PhotoNews EXPOSED: Multi-billion Naira Properties Located In Ikoyi Owned By Nigeria's Insouciant Labour Minister, Chris Ngige, Amid Education-crunching Strike By Academic Staff Unions
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
News Family Accuses Lagos Security Firm Of Covering Up Cause Of Son’s Death While On Duty, Refusing To Release CCTV Footage Of Incident
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
News Pensioners Protest Unpaid Eight Years Gratuity In Rivers, Where Governor Wike Has Lavished Money On Luxury SUVs For Judges, Lawmakers
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
News Reverse Pardon Given To Corrupt Ex-Governors, Others Or Face Vote Of No Confidence – Northern Coalition Warns Buhari
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
News Niger Government Confirms Nigerian Air Force’s Strike That Killed Six Children
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
News Ramadan: Sultan of Sokoto-led Council Asks Nigerians To Pray Against Hunger, Insecurity Destroying Nigeria Under Buhari Government
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
News Nigerian Court Frees Woman Detained By Suspended 'Supercop', Abba Kyari-led Police Unit Since February 2021, Awards Damages
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics 2023 Presidency: Tinubu’s Group Behind ‘Judas Iscariot’ Poster Calling Nigerian Vice-President Betrayer, Says Osinbajo Support Movement
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
News Abuja-Kaduna Train Attack: National Security Adviser, Monguno Tackles Governor El-Rufai For
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Ruling Party, APC Justifies N100million Presidential Form Fee, Says Nigerians Love Expensive Lives
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad