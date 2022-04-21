2023 Elections: Yiaga Africa Knocks APC Party, Others Over Multi-million Naira Cost Of Nomination Forms, Seeks Downward Review

Yiaga Africa notes with utmost concern the high cost of nomination forms being charged by political parties in preparation for the 2023 general elections.

The group, which seeks to promote democratic governance, described the situation as a “huge disservice to teeming women, youth and persons with disabilities (PWDs) who nurse the ambition to run for elective office in next year’s general elections”.

File Photo

In a statement signed by its Executive Director, Samson Itodo and obtained by SaharaReporters on Thursday, the group said setting the cost of such forms at outrageous cost is detrimental to Nigeria’s democracy.

The statement reads, “It is imperative to state that this practice does not bode well for Nigeria’s fledgling democracy as it further marginalises women and youth, two vulnerable groups who make up the largest demography in the country from participating in the political process.

“The expensive nature of Nigeria’s politics has been established to be a structural barrier to women and youth political participation, thus, it is saddening to see that political parties, which remain the primary medium for contesting elections in the country continue to perpetuate this injustice.

“With the passage of the age eligibility (Not Too Young To Run) bill into law close to the 2019 general elections, it was envisaged that young people would take advantage of the Not Too Young To Run Act and contest for office en masse in the 2023 general elections, as this would give them ample time to prepare for the elections.

“However, going by the high cost of nomination forms that have been announced so far by some political parties ahead of the 2023 general elections, it is safe to say that this is a deliberate attempt to marginalise women, youth and persons living with disabilities (PWDs) from participating in the political process as candidates in the forthcoming general elections.

“It is no news that these marginalised groups are economically disadvantaged to compete fairly with the old guard, who have accumulated resources to be able to afford the cost of running for office.

“We welcome the concessions made by some political parties to women, youth and PWDs and call for a further downward review of the cost of nomination forms to allow for an inclusive process without discrimination against any group or demography of the society.”

The All Progressives Congress (APC) on Wednesday fixed N100 million as the cost for its 2023 presidential aspirants to obtain form.

The fee was approved at the ongoing National Executive Committee (NEC) of the party in Abuja.

Those eyeing the governorship ticket will purchase the form at N50 million.

“State House of Assembly Goes For 2 Million Naira. House Of Representatives Goes For 10 Million Naira. Senate Goes For 20 Million Naira. Governorship Goes For 50 Million Naira and Presidency Goes For 100 Million Naira,” the party had said.