2023 Presidency: Tinubu’s Group Behind ‘Judas Iscariot’ Poster Calling Nigerian Vice-President Betrayer, Says Osinbajo Support Movement

The Osinbajo Support Movement (OSM) says it knows the group behind the 'Judas who betrayed his master' poster, which had described Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo.



Following Osinbajo’s declaration of his intention to run for president, a poster likening him to Judas and accusing him of “betrayal” was circulated on social media.

The vice president was the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice in Lagos State between 1999 and 2007 when Ahmed Tinubu served as governor.



Adejuwon Babatunde, director of media and publicity of the OSM in a statement claimed that telephone chats and call logs of a suspect arrested by security agencies indicate that a campaign team working for Tinubu was responsible for the posting of the ‘blasphemous’ posters.



The statement noted that though the prime suspect, Mike Oluwole, a 52-year-old Abuja-based graphics designer from Osun state, denied working for the former Lagos governor’s campaign team, records of his phone chats with a member of the team, contradicted his statement to the police.



“Records of his phone chats with one Alhaji Aminu Suleiman and one Tosin Adeyanju from the Tinubu media group, dated Thursday, March 24, and Tuesday, April 12 revealed the involvement of the campaign team in the despicable act.



“The exchanges between Mr. Oluwole and the other persons contradict his claims that he wasn’t working for anyone including Tinubu supporters.



“The action by Tinubu’s supporters has exposed the desperation of the Vice President’s political opponents and the apprehension in their camp over Osinbajo’s increasing popularity and wide acceptability by Nigerians.



“We urge the VP not to be distracted as the race for the 2023 elections intensifies. Nigerians however need to be vigilant and beware of the antics of those who do not mean well for our country, and who are deploying desperate strategies in an abortive attempt to revive a failing campaign,” the statement read.