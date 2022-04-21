2023 Presidency: Tinubu’s Group Behind ‘Judas Iscariot’ Poster Calling Nigerian Vice-President Betrayer, Says Osinbajo Support Movement

A poster likening him to Judas and accusing him of “betrayal” was circulated on social media.

by Saharareporters, New York Apr 21, 2022

The Osinbajo Support Movement (OSM) says it knows the group behind the 'Judas who betrayed his master' poster, which had described Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo.
 
Following Osinbajo’s declaration of his intention to run for president, a poster likening him to Judas and accusing him of “betrayal” was circulated on social media.

The vice president was the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice in Lagos State between 1999 and 2007 when Ahmed Tinubu served as governor.
 
Adejuwon Babatunde, director of media and publicity of the OSM in a statement claimed that telephone chats and call logs of a suspect arrested by security agencies indicate that a campaign team working for Tinubu was responsible for the posting of the ‘blasphemous’ posters.
 
The statement noted that though the prime suspect, Mike Oluwole, a 52-year-old Abuja-based graphics designer from Osun state, denied working for the former Lagos governor’s campaign team, records of his phone chats with a member of the team, contradicted his statement to the police.
 
“Records of his phone chats with one Alhaji Aminu Suleiman and one Tosin Adeyanju from the Tinubu media group, dated Thursday, March 24, and Tuesday, April 12 revealed the involvement of the campaign team in the despicable act.
 
“The exchanges between Mr. Oluwole and the other persons contradict his claims that he wasn’t working for anyone including Tinubu supporters.
 
“The action by Tinubu’s supporters has exposed the desperation of the Vice President’s political opponents and the apprehension in their camp over Osinbajo’s increasing popularity and wide acceptability by Nigerians.
 
“We urge the VP not to be distracted as the race for the 2023 elections intensifies. Nigerians however need to be vigilant and beware of the antics of those who do not mean well for our country, and who are deploying desperate strategies in an abortive attempt to revive a failing campaign,” the statement read.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Ruling Party, APC Justifies N100million Presidential Form Fee, Says Nigerians Love Expensive Lives
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Elections 2023 Polls: Opposition Peoples Democratic Party Extends Sales Of Nomination Forms, Fixes Dates For Candidates’ Screening
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Would Have Appeared Insensitive If He Didn’t Pardon Thieving Ex-Governors Dariye, Nyame – Presidential Spokesman, Garba Shehu
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Politics Aisha Buhari Invites Osinbajo, Tinubu, Wike, Atiku, Peter Obi, Others For Ramadan Dinner, Warns Them Against Coming With Phones
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics Reduce Governance Costs, Implement Petroleum Act – Youth Party Tells Buhari Government
0 Comments
3 Months Ago
Politics Obasanjo's Letter: The Messenger Is Not Handsome But The Message Is, Shehu Sani Tells Buhari
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

News Christian Association, CAN Calls For Removal Of Sterling Bank CEO Over ‘Ungodly’ Easter Advert
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News Boko Haram Terrorists Are Either Stupid Or Don’t Know God, Says Buhari
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
PhotoNews EXPOSED: Multi-billion Naira Properties Located In Ikoyi Owned By Nigeria's Insouciant Labour Minister, Chris Ngige, Amid Education-crunching Strike By Academic Staff Unions
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
News Family Accuses Lagos Security Firm Of Covering Up Cause Of Son’s Death While On Duty, Refusing To Release CCTV Footage Of Incident
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
News Pensioners Protest Unpaid Eight Years Gratuity In Rivers, Where Governor Wike Has Lavished Money On Luxury SUVs For Judges, Lawmakers
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
News Reverse Pardon Given To Corrupt Ex-Governors, Others Or Face Vote Of No Confidence – Northern Coalition Warns Buhari
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
News Niger Government Confirms Nigerian Air Force’s Strike That Killed Six Children
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
News Ramadan: Sultan of Sokoto-led Council Asks Nigerians To Pray Against Hunger, Insecurity Destroying Nigeria Under Buhari Government
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
News Nigerian Court Frees Woman Detained By Suspended 'Supercop', Abba Kyari-led Police Unit Since February 2021, Awards Damages
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
News Abuja-Kaduna Train Attack: National Security Adviser, Monguno Tackles Governor El-Rufai For
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Ruling Party, APC Justifies N100million Presidential Form Fee, Says Nigerians Love Expensive Lives
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
News Adamawa Teenager Bags Three-Year Jail Term For Stealing Livestock To Buy Clothes
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad