EXPOSED: Multi-billion Naira Property Located In Ikoyi Owned By Nigeria's Labour Minister, Chris Ngige, Unbothered Amid Ongoing Varsity Lecturers' Strike

A multi-billion naira property owned by Chris Ngige, Nigeria’s Minister of Labour and Employment has been uncovered.

SaharaReporters gathered that the sprawling edifice under construction is located at number 23, Milverton Road, Ikoyi, Lagos State.

Chris Ngige

Sources said the apartments in the ongoing building are being sold for $3 million (N1.74 billion at the prevailing exchange rate of N580/$).

A flyer designed in 2021 for the residential property which is being fronted by an estate developer for the minister read, “Luxuria Ikoyi is the most luxurious block of apartments in Ikoyi, Lagos, comprising 4-Bedroom Flats, 4-Bedroom Maisonettes, and 5-Bedroom Penthouses, located at the Milverton-Alexander intersection in Ikoyi.

“Amenities at Luxuria Ikoyi include:

. 2 Parking Spaces (Penthouse 3)

. 4 Bedrooms Ensuite (Penthouse 5)

. Two (2) fully fitted kitchen

. Two (2) BQs/Maids rooms

. Air conditioning

. Innovative lighting system

. Floor lights

. Wall and Down lights

. Picture lights

. Statement open riser staircase

. Breathtaking Lekki/Ikoyi views

. Wrap around Balcony

. Double volume Lounge

. Light Filled space

. Smart home system

. 24 hours electricity

. Smart Home set-up

. 24 hours high-tech security

. Exclusive lift accessibility

. Reception/Lobby

. Swimming Pools

. Gym

. Spa

“The 4-Bedroom Flats are N380 million ($700,000). The 4-Bedroom Maisonettes are N450 million ($800,000). The 5-Bedroom Penthouse is N1.5 billion ($3,000,000).”

Ngige had last Tuesday declared his intention to contest for President in the 2023 general elections before a crowd at Alor in the Idemili South Local Government Area of Anambra state.

He said his experience in public office over the years gives him the capacity to perform well as president.

According to him, the All Progressives Congress (APC) has not failed Nigerians and President Muhammadu Buhari is greatly misunderstood, especially in the South-East.

“My dear friends, colleagues and comrades, many would wonder that after serving seven years as minister in one of the most difficult ministries of government, in a polity riddled with rising unemployment, bickering and economic disputes between workers and employers, in a famished economy, Dr. Chris Nwabueze Ngige would have asked for a deserved rest,” his media office had quoted him as saying.

“Yes, a deserved rest would have been okay for me as a person but the zeal, the burning desire in me to see a prosperous, united and equitable Nigeria, where no man is oppressed, where there is no chasm between the haves and have-not, would not allow me to go home and rest.

“Today, as I sit back to ruminate on the state of our country, I find a country led by a patriot — a good-hearted leader, Muhammadu Buhari — though greatly misunderstood, especially in the south-eastern part of Nigeria.

“Permit me to say that I want to get the nomination of our party and to stand on its manifesto to actualise and execute the programmes of the APC.

“Shall we say the APC as a party and as a government has failed? The answer is a big ‘no’. The three cardinal issues upon which Nigeria gave us a mandate in 2015 are infrastructure/economic development, security and anti-corruption. In properly assessing this government and our programmes, it is important we start from where we met Nigeria in 2015.

“In obedience to your will and results gathered in my consultations, we are going to vie for the post of president of the federal republic of Nigeria.”

So many strikes by labour unions were recorded under Ngige as Minister of Labour and Employment including the ongoing industrial action by the Academic Staff Union of Universities which entered its 66th day today (Thursday).

ASUU had on Monday, February 14, 2022, announced a four-week total and comprehensive warning strike following the inability of the union and the Nigerian Government to reach common ground on the demands of the university lecturers.

Some of ASUU’s demands include the release of revitalisation funds for universities, renegotiation of the 2009 FGN/ASUU agreement, release of earned allowances for university lecturers, and deployment of the UTAS payment platform for the payment of salaries and allowances of university lecturers.

Following the expiration of the initial four-week warning strike, the union had gone ahead to declare additional eight weeks of industrial action, saying that it was giving the government more time to attend to its needs.



