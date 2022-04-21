Governor Matawalle Sponsors 97 Clerics To Saudi Arabia To Pray Against Banditry In Zamfara

The clerics were to engage in prayer sessions in almost all strategic holy places of worship in the cities of Makkah and Madina with a view to also restore peace in Nigeria in general.

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK Apr 21, 2022

The Governor Bello Matawalle-led Zamfara State government has sent 97 clerics to Saudi Arabia on Lesser Hajj to “pray for a stoppage of banditry.”
The clerics were to engage in prayer sessions in almost all strategic holy places of worship in the cities of Makkah and Madina with a view to also restore peace in Nigeria in general.

Zamfara State Governor Bello Matawalle
Addressing the clerics before their departure, the state’s deputy governor, Hassan Nasiha, admonished them to consider the state and its people in their prayers.
This, he said, they should do with the hope that God would cause an end to multiple problems of the nation.
Delivering a sermon at the departure, a cleric, Dr Atiku Balarabe, briefed the pilgrims on how best to concentrate on their worship and prayers in Saudi Arabia.
Earlier in the month, Matawalle distributed more than 200 Cadillac 2019 models to traditional rulers in the state.
 

