Nigerian Military Re-arrests ‘Most Wanted’ Boko Haram/ISWAP Spy In Borno

Few days after Babagana was taken to prison, he used charms to facilitate his jailbreak

by Saharareporters, New York Apr 21, 2022

The most wanted high ranking intelligence spy of the Boko Haram/Islamic State of the West African Province (ISWAP) terrorists, Modu Babagana, who escaped from military detention in Bama has been re-arrested by troops of 21 Special Forces Brigade in Borno State.
 
Zagazola Makama, a Counter Insurgency Expert and Security Analyst disclosed this in a tweet on Thursday.

“The Nigerian Army Troops of 21 Special Forces Brigade, Bama have arrested a most wanted high ranking Intelligence spy of the Boko Haram/ISWAP, Modu Babagana, who escaped from military detention in Bama,” he said.
 
“An Intelligence Officer told Zagazola Makama, a Counter Insurgency Expert in the LakeChad, that the notorious Boko Haram/ ISWAP member was arrested in January 2020 for carrying out espionage activities on troops in the general area of Bama and Banki.
 
“The sources said a few days after Babagana was taken to prison, he used charms to facilitate his jailbreak as well as evaded himself from being caught by anyone, particularly his own troops.
 
“Upon realising that he escaped by troops manning the prison, he was declared wanted with his pictures shared at every nook and cranny of the city.
 
“Luck ran out with him when he was rearrested with the help of the gallant men of the Civilian Joint Task Force in Bama Main market while on a task to buy logistics for the terrorists with a huge amount of money.
 
“During preliminary investigation, the spy suspect confessed to have monitored and disclosed troops’ location and movements to the terrorists.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Terrorism ISWAP Terrorists Claim Bombing At Taraba Market ‘Where Alcohol Is Sold’, Says About 30 Killed Or Injured
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Boko Haram 'How Boko Haram Terrorists Took Us To Sambisa Forest, Killed Policeman Among Us' —Kidnapped Nigerian Women Recount Ordeal In Terrorists’ Den
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Boko Haram Currently Attacking Two Borno Communities
0 Comments
12 Months Ago
Insurgency N55million Ransom Received For Kidnapped Kaduna Varsity Students Already Spent To Feed Them – Bandit Leader
0 Comments
11 Months Ago
Insurgency We Have Documents To Expose Sponsors Of Terrorism, Banditry In Nigeria, Group Boasts
0 Comments
11 Months Ago
Insurgency We Raised N60million And Still Don't Have Our Children Back—Parents Of Abducted Kaduna Greenfield University Students
0 Comments
10 Months Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

News Christian Association, CAN Calls For Removal Of Sterling Bank CEO Over ‘Ungodly’ Easter Advert
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News Boko Haram Terrorists Are Either Stupid Or Don’t Know God, Says Buhari
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
PhotoNews EXPOSED: Multi-billion Naira Properties Located In Ikoyi Owned By Nigeria's Insouciant Labour Minister, Chris Ngige, Amid Education-crunching Strike By Academic Staff Unions
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
News Family Accuses Lagos Security Firm Of Covering Up Cause Of Son’s Death While On Duty, Refusing To Release CCTV Footage Of Incident
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
News Pensioners Protest Unpaid Eight Years Gratuity In Rivers, Where Governor Wike Has Lavished Money On Luxury SUVs For Judges, Lawmakers
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
News Reverse Pardon Given To Corrupt Ex-Governors, Others Or Face Vote Of No Confidence – Northern Coalition Warns Buhari
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
News Niger Government Confirms Nigerian Air Force’s Strike That Killed Six Children
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
News Ramadan: Sultan of Sokoto-led Council Asks Nigerians To Pray Against Hunger, Insecurity Destroying Nigeria Under Buhari Government
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
News Nigerian Court Frees Woman Detained By Suspended 'Supercop', Abba Kyari-led Police Unit Since February 2021, Awards Damages
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics 2023 Presidency: Tinubu’s Group Behind ‘Judas Iscariot’ Poster Calling Nigerian Vice-President Betrayer, Says Osinbajo Support Movement
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
News Abuja-Kaduna Train Attack: National Security Adviser, Monguno Tackles Governor El-Rufai For
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Ruling Party, APC Justifies N100million Presidential Form Fee, Says Nigerians Love Expensive Lives
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad