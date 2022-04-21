Nigerian Military Re-arrests ‘Most Wanted’ Boko Haram/ISWAP Spy In Borno

The most wanted high ranking intelligence spy of the Boko Haram/Islamic State of the West African Province (ISWAP) terrorists, Modu Babagana, who escaped from military detention in Bama has been re-arrested by troops of 21 Special Forces Brigade in Borno State.



Zagazola Makama, a Counter Insurgency Expert and Security Analyst disclosed this in a tweet on Thursday.

“The Nigerian Army Troops of 21 Special Forces Brigade, Bama have arrested a most wanted high ranking Intelligence spy of the Boko Haram/ISWAP, Modu Babagana, who escaped from military detention in Bama,” he said.



“An Intelligence Officer told Zagazola Makama, a Counter Insurgency Expert in the LakeChad, that the notorious Boko Haram/ ISWAP member was arrested in January 2020 for carrying out espionage activities on troops in the general area of Bama and Banki.



“The sources said a few days after Babagana was taken to prison, he used charms to facilitate his jailbreak as well as evaded himself from being caught by anyone, particularly his own troops.



“Upon realising that he escaped by troops manning the prison, he was declared wanted with his pictures shared at every nook and cranny of the city.



“Luck ran out with him when he was rearrested with the help of the gallant men of the Civilian Joint Task Force in Bama Main market while on a task to buy logistics for the terrorists with a huge amount of money.



“During preliminary investigation, the spy suspect confessed to have monitored and disclosed troops’ location and movements to the terrorists.”