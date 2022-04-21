Nigerian Police Deploy More Assets To South-East, Warn That Attacks On Stations Won’t Be Tolerated

The police boss, who lamented the destruction of the facilities, other police operational assets across the country, and the killing of officers, also ordered the deployment of additional assets to support the fight against the criminals.

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK Apr 21, 2022

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Usman Baba Alkali, has warned against attacks on police officers and facilities in the country, especially in the South-East region, saying such would no longer be tolerated by the force.
The police boss, who lamented the destruction of the facilities, other police operational assets across the country, and the killing of officers, also ordered the deployment of additional assets to support the fight against the criminals.

IGP Usman Baba Alkali
“Consequently, the IGP has ordered the immediate deployment of additional operational assets to complement officers and men attached to Operation Restore Peace in the South-East, and other launched operations, with the aim of flushing out criminal elements who hide under the guise of aggrieved citizens to perpetrate criminal acts,” a statement issued by the Force spokesman, Olumuyiwa Adejobi on Thursday, read.
“The IGP warned that attacks on police officers in the line of duty would no longer be tolerated under whatever guise, as the Force holds the lives of its personnel sacrosanct, and such unwarranted attacks would be strictly treated in accordance with extant laws.”
Adejobi quoted the IGP as reassuring of the police’s resolve to protect lives and properties in the country.
He said, “It is vital to respect the lives and fundamental rights of Police officers and other security operatives, in order to enable them to advance their sacred mandate of serving and protecting the citizens better.”
The IGP’s warning followed incessant attacks on police formations across the country, especially in the South East, in recent months.
While gunmen have killed scores of officers in the region, civilians have also died due to the rising level of insecurity in the area.
Aside from police officers, other security operatives have lost their lives while public facilities including that of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) were also targeted.
Although no group has claimed responsibility for the attacks, the group leading the separatists’ agitations in the South-East – the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) – has persistently denied reports linking it to the assaults.
Several state governments in the region, notably, Anambra, have launched plans to quell the rising insecurity in the South East. Governor Charles Soludo, who recently assumed office, has equally offered amnesty to the gunmen.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK

You may also like

Read Next

International More Than 20 People Dead As IS Fighters Bomb Afghan Cities
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics 2023 Presidency: Tinubu’s Group Behind ‘Judas Iscariot’ Poster Calling Nigerian Vice-President Betrayer, Says Osinbajo Support Movement
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics Ruling Party, APC Justifies N100million Presidential Form Fee, Says Nigerians Love Expensive Lives
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Terrorism ISWAP Terrorists Claim Bombing At Taraba Market ‘Where Alcohol Is Sold’, Says About 30 Killed Or Injured
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Elections 2023 Polls: Opposition Peoples Democratic Party Extends Sales Of Nomination Forms, Fixes Dates For Candidates’ Screening
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Would Have Appeared Insensitive If He Didn’t Pardon Thieving Ex-Governors Dariye, Nyame – Presidential Spokesman, Garba Shehu
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

News Christian Association, CAN Calls For Removal Of Sterling Bank CEO Over ‘Ungodly’ Easter Advert
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News Boko Haram Terrorists Are Either Stupid Or Don’t Know God, Says Buhari
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News Petroleum Minister, Sylva, NNPC Boss, Kyari Sabotaging Probe Of Refineries – National Assembly
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
News EXPOSED: Multi-billion Naira Property Located In Ikoyi Owned By Nigeria's Labour Minister, Chris Ngige, Unbothered Amid Ongoing Varsity Lecturers' Strike
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
News Amid Rising Insecurity, Nigeria Deploys 173 Troops In Guinea Bissau
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
International More Than 20 People Dead As IS Fighters Bomb Afghan Cities
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Sahara Reporters Governor Matawalle Sponsors 97 Clerics To Saudi Arabia To Pray Against Banditry In Zamfara
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
News Governor Matawalle Sponsors 97 Clerics To Saudi Arabia To Pray Against Banditry In Zamfara
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Opinion President Buhari And The APC Are Corrupting Democracy By Chief Mike Ozekhome, SAN
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
News State Police Is Way Forward To Tackle Insecurity – Obasanjo Tells Buhari Government
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics 2023 Presidency: Tinubu’s Group Behind ‘Judas Iscariot’ Poster Calling Nigerian Vice-President Betrayer, Says Osinbajo Support Movement
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
News Buhari Appoints Special Assistant On Job Creation Amid Rising Unemployment
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad