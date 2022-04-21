State Police Is Way Forward To Tackle Insecurity – Obasanjo Tells Buhari Government

Obasanjo made this disclosure when the leadership of the National Association of Ex-local government chairmen in Nigeria paid him a courtesy visit in Abeokuta on Wednesday.

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK Apr 21, 2022

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has disclosed that amid the growing insecurity in the country, the creation of state police would be a better option than community policing.
Obasanjo made this disclosure when the leadership of the National Association of Ex-local government chairmen in Nigeria paid him a courtesy visit in Abeokuta on Wednesday.

Olusegun Obasanjo

A statement by his Special Assistant on Media, Kehinde Akinyemi hinted the visit was led by the pioneer National chairman, Hon. Albert Asipa.
Obasanjo, who commended the initiative behind the formation of the body, said that the development clearly showed that some local chairmen in the country were better than even the top elected leaders.
The former President while responding to one of the speakers, Chinwe Monu-Olarewaju’s submission on creation of community police to curb the wave of insecurity quipped that the idea needed to be changed.
“Our situation in Nigeria concerns everyone, particularly, the case of terrorism. The case has got over the issue of community police. It is now State police. It is from that State Police that we can now be talking about community police,” he said.
He also spoke on the need to strengthen the traditional system and the local government administration, “which I prepared during the popular Murtala/Obasanjo administration, because I believe that there is need to enable that tier of government to work truly as a local governmen. They have their own Executive, Judiciary and Legislature.
“They were working and they were very visible, building and managing roads, looking into education, health, local administration, agriculture, but they were all gone,” Obasanjo said.
He said that the experience the former chairmen had in local government administration was enough to aspire for higher posts, stressing that some of them have the competence, ability and integrity to get to these posts.
Obasanjo, who was presented with a letter of a life patron, assured that he would look into their request, assuring further that he would be available on request for their needs at all times.
Ashipa had earlier told the former President why they decided to come together in all the 774 local governments in the country, declaring, “we can also contribute to the economy and political developments of the country.
“And realising your position as father of local government in Nigeria, we need you to actualise our goals, hence this all important visit. And to come and say happy 85th birthday celebrations.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK

You may also like

Read Next

International More Than 20 People Dead As IS Fighters Bomb Afghan Cities
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics 2023 Presidency: Tinubu’s Group Behind ‘Judas Iscariot’ Poster Calling Nigerian Vice-President Betrayer, Says Osinbajo Support Movement
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics Ruling Party, APC Justifies N100million Presidential Form Fee, Says Nigerians Love Expensive Lives
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Terrorism ISWAP Terrorists Claim Bombing At Taraba Market ‘Where Alcohol Is Sold’, Says About 30 Killed Or Injured
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Elections 2023 Polls: Opposition Peoples Democratic Party Extends Sales Of Nomination Forms, Fixes Dates For Candidates’ Screening
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Would Have Appeared Insensitive If He Didn’t Pardon Thieving Ex-Governors Dariye, Nyame – Presidential Spokesman, Garba Shehu
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

News Christian Association, CAN Calls For Removal Of Sterling Bank CEO Over ‘Ungodly’ Easter Advert
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News Boko Haram Terrorists Are Either Stupid Or Don’t Know God, Says Buhari
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News Petroleum Minister, Sylva, NNPC Boss, Kyari Sabotaging Probe Of Refineries – National Assembly
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
News EXPOSED: Multi-billion Naira Property Located In Ikoyi Owned By Nigeria's Labour Minister, Chris Ngige, Unbothered Amid Ongoing Varsity Lecturers' Strike
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
News Amid Rising Insecurity, Nigeria Deploys 173 Troops In Guinea Bissau
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
News Nigerian Police Deploy More Assets To South-East, Warn That Attacks On Stations Won’t Be Tolerated
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
International More Than 20 People Dead As IS Fighters Bomb Afghan Cities
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Sahara Reporters Governor Matawalle Sponsors 97 Clerics To Saudi Arabia To Pray Against Banditry In Zamfara
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
News Governor Matawalle Sponsors 97 Clerics To Saudi Arabia To Pray Against Banditry In Zamfara
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Opinion President Buhari And The APC Are Corrupting Democracy By Chief Mike Ozekhome, SAN
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics 2023 Presidency: Tinubu’s Group Behind ‘Judas Iscariot’ Poster Calling Nigerian Vice-President Betrayer, Says Osinbajo Support Movement
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
News Buhari Appoints Special Assistant On Job Creation Amid Rising Unemployment
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad