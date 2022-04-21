UPDATE: Police Confirm 10 Killed In Boko Haram Attack On Police Inspector-General’s Hometown In Yobe; Residents Told To Recite Quran And Live

Ten persons were killed by suspected Boko Haram terrorists in Yobe State, SaharaReporters learnt.



The terrorists, reportedly sneaked into Geidam town Wednesday night and slaughtered 10 persons, both men and women at a brothel.

SaharaReporters had reported that Geidam, which is the hometown of the Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali-Baba and located 177 kilometres away from Damaturu, the state capital, shares a border with the Niger Republic and Damasak.



This latest attack comes exactly one year after the sect wreaked havoc on the town.



The terrorists were said to have entered through the eastern part of the town and set Government Science and Technical School, Geidam ablaze.



A source said the gunmen also targeted ‘Kwari’, a popular brothel in Geidam, where they slaughtered 10 persons, both men and women.



“They took us by surprise this time around; they entered in silence without firing shots or using vehicles.



“Upon their entrance, they asked some of the residents to recite verses of the Qur’an before they either allowed them to live or get killed.”



The spokesperson for the state police command, ASP Dungus Abdulkarim, confirmed the attack and the casualty figure, saying, "Ten persons were killed including a retired police inspector."