UPDATE: Police Confirm 10 Killed In Boko Haram Attack On Police Inspector-General’s Hometown In Yobe; Residents Told To Recite Quran And Live

The terrorists were said to have entered through the eastern part of the town and set Government Science and Technical School, Geidam ablaze.

by Saharareporters, New York Apr 21, 2022

Ten persons were killed by suspected Boko Haram terrorists in Yobe State, SaharaReporters learnt.
 
The terrorists, reportedly sneaked into Geidam town Wednesday night and slaughtered 10 persons, both men and women at a brothel. 

SaharaReporters had reported that Geidam, which is the hometown of the Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali-Baba and located 177 kilometres away from Damaturu, the state capital, shares a border with the Niger Republic and Damasak.


This latest attack comes exactly one year after the sect wreaked havoc on the town.
 
The terrorists were said to have entered through the eastern part of the town and set Government Science and Technical School, Geidam ablaze.
 
A source said the gunmen also targeted ‘Kwari’, a popular brothel in Geidam, where they slaughtered 10 persons, both men and women.
 
“They took us by surprise this time around; they entered in silence without firing shots or using vehicles.
 
“Upon their entrance, they asked some of the residents to recite verses of the Qur’an before they either allowed them to live or get killed.”
 
The spokesperson for the state police command, ASP Dungus Abdulkarim, confirmed the attack and the casualty figure, saying, "Ten persons were killed including a retired police inspector."

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Insecurity Over 1,880 Nigerians Violently Killed In 3 Months Under Buhari Government, North-West Tops Tragedy List, Report Says
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Insecurity Bandits Intercept Passenger Bus, Private Car In Kogi Community, Abduct All Passengers
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Several Soldiers, Terrorists Killed As Gunmen Attack Niger State Community
0 Comments
3 Weeks Ago
Insecurity BREAKING: Panic As Gunmen Kidnap Many Residents Of Low Cost Estate In Kaduna
0 Comments
3 Weeks Ago
Insecurity Train Attack: Leaked Memo Reveals Why Vice President Osinbajo, Chief Of Staff, Gambari, Ministers Rejected Amaechi’s N3.7bn Security Proposal
0 Comments
2 Weeks Ago
Insecurity Gunmen Attack Local Government Headquarters In Imo, Burn Admin Block, Chairman’s Office, Others
0 Comments
2 Weeks Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

News Christian Association, CAN Calls For Removal Of Sterling Bank CEO Over ‘Ungodly’ Easter Advert
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News Boko Haram Terrorists Are Either Stupid Or Don’t Know God, Says Buhari
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
PhotoNews EXPOSED: Multi-billion Naira Properties Located In Ikoyi Owned By Nigeria's Insouciant Labour Minister, Chris Ngige, Amid Education-crunching Strike By Academic Staff Unions
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
News Family Accuses Lagos Security Firm Of Covering Up Cause Of Son’s Death While On Duty, Refusing To Release CCTV Footage Of Incident
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
News Pensioners Protest Unpaid Eight Years Gratuity In Rivers, Where Governor Wike Has Lavished Money On Luxury SUVs For Judges, Lawmakers
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
News Reverse Pardon Given To Corrupt Ex-Governors, Others Or Face Vote Of No Confidence – Northern Coalition Warns Buhari
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
News Niger Government Confirms Nigerian Air Force’s Strike That Killed Six Children
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
News Ramadan: Sultan of Sokoto-led Council Asks Nigerians To Pray Against Hunger, Insecurity Destroying Nigeria Under Buhari Government
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
News Nigerian Court Frees Woman Detained By Suspended 'Supercop', Abba Kyari-led Police Unit Since February 2021, Awards Damages
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics 2023 Presidency: Tinubu’s Group Behind ‘Judas Iscariot’ Poster Calling Nigerian Vice-President Betrayer, Says Osinbajo Support Movement
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
News Abuja-Kaduna Train Attack: National Security Adviser, Monguno Tackles Governor El-Rufai For
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Ruling Party, APC Justifies N100million Presidential Form Fee, Says Nigerians Love Expensive Lives
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad