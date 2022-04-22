2023 Presidency: I Can’t Tell If I Would Contest – Ex-President, Jonathan

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK Apr 22, 2022

Former President Goodluck Jonathan on Friday reacted to calls that he should run for the 2023 Presidency.
Jonathan said he could not tell if he would run for presidency in 2023, Daily Post reports.

ex-President Goodluck Jonathan CNN
He disclosed this while addressing some supporters who besieged his office in Abuja, asking him to run for the Presidency in 2023.
Jonathan was quoted as saying, “I cannot tell if I’m contesting.”
Hundreds of supporters, including women and youth groups, had stormed his office, asking him to contest for President in 2023.
The supporters arrived at the office with a musical band around 8:50am.
They lamented that hunger, insecurity, and unemployment, among others, had become the order of the day since he left office.
The supporters said that both men and women had turned to beggars because of the unfavourable policies of the present administration.

