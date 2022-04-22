2023 Presidency: Rivers Governor, Wike Says Only Death Will Stop His Ambition

He said only death will make him quit his ambition to become the President of Nigeria.

by Saharareporters, New York Apr 22, 2022

The Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike has said nothing will stop him from contesting the presidential primary election of the party.
 
During an interview with BBC pidgin in Port Harcourt, the governor said he will not step down for any consensus candidate of the party.

Rivers Governor Wike

He said only death will make him quit his ambition to become the President of Nigeria.
 
“The only thing that will make me to quit is death; if I’m alive, we will finish it on 28/29 of May,” he said.
 
Wike, who spoke in pidgin English, said “I have been a local government chairman which is the grassroot, I have been a minister and now a governor. How many of the aspirants have such experience?”
 
He stated this as he took a swipe at former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, noting that the latter had only been a vice president, not a minister or even governor.
 
“If they put me and other aspirants side by side, the delegates will choose me, because I have been the one going from state to state, telling them to vote for me.
 
“Why would I step down for anybody? If you want to do consensus, you will do it with equity and fairness.
 
“If the consensus you want to do is to gang up against one or two people, why will I join in that type of consensus? The people talking about consensus, are their hands clean? Their hands are not clean,” he added.
 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics 2023 Presidency: I Can’t Tell If I Would Contest – Ex-President, Jonathan
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics I Have Advantage Over Other Presidential Aspirants In Ruling Party, APC – Osinbajo
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics 2023 Elections: Delegates List Tears Delta PDP Apart As Members Accuse Council Party Chairmen Of Hijacking, Doctoring List
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics Lagos Governor, Sanwo-Olu Asks Aides, Others Seeking Elective Positions In 2023 To Resign
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics 2023 Presidential Nomination: No Vote For You In Our State, Adamawa PDP Party Tells Rivers Governor, Wike
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: All NNPC Group Executive Directors Fired
0 Comments
6 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

News Christian Association, CAN Calls For Removal Of Sterling Bank CEO Over ‘Ungodly’ Easter Advert
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics 2023 Presidency: I Can’t Tell If I Would Contest – Ex-President, Jonathan
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Opinion President Buhari And The APC Are Corrupting Democracy By Chief Mike Ozekhome, SAN
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News Nigerian Military Bombs Bandits’ Camp In Taraba, Nabs Informants
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics I Have Advantage Over Other Presidential Aspirants In Ruling Party, APC – Osinbajo
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: How Wema Bank Top Officials Used Redeemed Church Pastor’s Account For N1.7billion Money Laundering, Fraud
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
News Boko Haram Terrorists Are Either Stupid Or Don’t Know God, Says Buhari
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Court Sacks Ex-Speaker, Dogara From National Assembly For Defecting To Ruling Party, APC
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Insecurity Gunmen Abduct Nigerian Correctional Services’ Official, Release Him After Payment Of N1.2million Ransom
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
News Sex Video: Chrisland Pupils Involved Should Be Taken To Mental Health Experts— Private School Proprietors Association, NAPPS
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion Comrade Sowore: My Vision, My Mission! By Ozodinukwe Okenwa
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
News Islamic Movement In Nigeria Worries Over Three Members In Illegal Detention In Kuje Prison For Nine Years
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad