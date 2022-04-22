2023 Presidency: Rivers Governor, Wike Says Only Death Will Stop His Ambition

The Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike has said nothing will stop him from contesting the presidential primary election of the party.



During an interview with BBC pidgin in Port Harcourt, the governor said he will not step down for any consensus candidate of the party.

Rivers Governor Wike

He said only death will make him quit his ambition to become the President of Nigeria.



“The only thing that will make me to quit is death; if I’m alive, we will finish it on 28/29 of May,” he said.



Wike, who spoke in pidgin English, said “I have been a local government chairman which is the grassroot, I have been a minister and now a governor. How many of the aspirants have such experience?”



He stated this as he took a swipe at former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, noting that the latter had only been a vice president, not a minister or even governor.



“If they put me and other aspirants side by side, the delegates will choose me, because I have been the one going from state to state, telling them to vote for me.



“Why would I step down for anybody? If you want to do consensus, you will do it with equity and fairness.



“If the consensus you want to do is to gang up against one or two people, why will I join in that type of consensus? The people talking about consensus, are their hands clean? Their hands are not clean,” he added.

