BREAKING: Court Sacks Ex-Speaker, Dogara From National Assembly For Defecting To Ruling Party, APC

A Federal High Court in Abuja has declared vacant the seat of former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, on account of his defection from the People's Democratic Party (PDP) to the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC.

Delivering his judgment on Friday, Justice Donatus Okorowo noted that Dogara acted in breach of Section 68(2) of the Constitution by leaving the party that sponsored his election to the National Assembly.



The judge while giving the reason held that from the evidence given by the plaintiff showed that Dogara was sponsored by the PDP but defected to another party; therefore he lost his seat.

The PDP had asked the court to remove Dogara who is currently representing Dass, Tafawa Balewa and Bogoro Federal Constituency of Bauchi State, over his defection to the APC.

Dogara had, on July 24, 2020, defected to the ruling party when he submitted a resignation letter to the chairman of the Bogoro ‘C’ Ward in the state.

Meanwhile the court dismissed the suit marked FHC/ABJ/CS/883/2020 filed by a non-governmental organisation, United Global Resolve for Peace Organisation, who is also the plaintiff, in the case for lack of locus standi.

The NGO had prayed the court to declare vacant the seat of the Dogara at the House of the Representatives, and order the Independent National Electoral Commission to conduct a bye-election to fill the vacant seat.

Defendants in the suit are; the former Speaker (1), Peoples Democratic Party (2), All Progressive Congress (3), Speaker of the House of Representatives (4), Independent National Electoral Commission (5); and the Attorney-General of the Federation (6).

Counsel to the NGO, Michael Okejimi, said they would appeal the judgement at appropriate time.



