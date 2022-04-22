BREAKING: At Least 9 Injured As Another Explosion Rocks Taraba

Another deadly explosion has rocked Jalingo, the Taraba State capital in Northeast Nigeria, days after six persons were killed in a similar explosion.

A resident of Jalingo, who simply identified himself as Ishaku told SaharaReporters that a loud bang was heard around Nukkai in the capital city around 8:00pm on Friday.

It is not known whether there were fatalities, but nine persons were said to have been rushed to a hospital.

The Taraba State Police command has confirmed the incident through its spokesperson, DSP Usman Abdullahi.

He said, "Yes, there was an explosion around Nukkai awhile ago. I'm on my way to the scene, we learnt about nine people injured in the explosion have been taken to the hospital."

"I'll call you when I get there," he added.