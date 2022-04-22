BREAKING: Nigerian Police Declare 12 Persons Wanted In Anambra For Killings, Terrorism

The suspects are accused of conspiracy, murder, armed robbery, terrorism, kidnapping, cultism and unlawful possession of firearms.

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK Apr 22, 2022

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) on Friday declared 12 persons wanted for different crimes in Anambra State.
The suspects are accused of conspiracy, murder, armed robbery, terrorism, kidnapping, cultism and unlawful possession of firearms.


Others are burglary, malicious damage, and conduct likely to cause a breach of public peace in Isu-Aniocha, Awka North Local Government Area.
The names of those wanted include Edward Okoye (aka Stone); Donatus Okeke; Onyemazi Ngini; Onyebuchi Nwekeizu Okoye; Nonso Eboh; Chukwuka Onyibor.
The rest are, Chukwujekwu Anaekeokwu; Chuka Ilodigwe; Chinedu Nwoye Okoye; Nonso Awusionwu Obinna; Cosmos Okonkwo and Chukwujekwu Okoye.
In the release obtained by SaharaReporters, the police said, “The Nigeria Police Force hereby declare wanted the following twelve (12) persons in connection with a case of conspiracy, murder, armed robbery, act of terrorism, kidnapping, cultism and unlawful possession of firearms, housebreaking, burglary, malicious damage, and conduct likely to cause breach of public peace in Isu-Aniocha, Awka North LGA of Anambra State, Nigeria;
“i. Edward Okoye (aka Stone)
vii. Donatus Okeke
ii. Onyemazi Ngini
viii. Onyebuchi Nwekeizu Okoye
iii. Nonso Eboh
ix. Chukwuka Onyibor
iv. Chukwujekwu Anaekeokwu
x. Chuka Ilodigwe
v. Chinedu Nwoye Okoye
xi. Nonso Awusionwu Obinna
vi. Cosmos Okonkwo
xii. Chukwujekwu Okoye
“The Police had earlier secured a court order to declare wanted the suspects, all male of Igbo extraction with ages ranging from 25 years to 55 years old, natives of Isu-Aniocha, Awka North LGA of Anambra State with heights between 1.5m to 1.7m.
“Edward Okoye (aka Stone), had in conjunction with others shot two men dead – one Ifeanyi Anazoba (aka Ichafu) and one Chukwuebuka Amodo (aka Mutum) at a burial function in Umuzuocha Town Hall, Awka South of Anambra State on 19th January, 2019, beheaded them and burnt their bodies beyond recognition; kidnapped two others, and vandalized two properties valued at over 1.2 billion Naira. The suspects equally attacked and brutalized some mobile police officers detailed to restore calm to the community.
“The Nigeria Police Force therefore urges all well-meaning members of the general public to assist the police with useful information which would facilitate their arrest and ensure they are brought to justice. This can be done through 08036012082. It further assures that justice would not just be done in the matter, but would be seen by all parties in the matter, to have been done as the police will leave no stone unturned in unravelling the ugly and criminal incident.”
