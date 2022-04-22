Controversy Over Death Of Nigerian Man Who Fell From 21-Floor Apartment In Malaysia

According to reports, Victory, an incident of Agbor in Delta State jumped to his death at Mutiara Ville (21st floor. Block F2) in Cyberjaya on Tuesday, April 19, 2022.

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK Apr 22, 2022

A Nigerian man identified only as Victory has died in Malaysia after he allegedly jumped from the 21st floor of a building in the Asian country.
According to reports, Victory, an incident of Agbor in Delta State jumped to his death at Mutiara Ville (21st floor. Block F2) in Cyberjaya on Tuesday, April 19, 2022.


The police have since launched an investigation into the incident. However, there are controversies surrounding his death. There are conflicts about the details of the incident.
Some reports claimed he jumped to his death from the 21st floor of a building, meanwhile family members including one Prophetess Peace Joshua, claimed that Victory was pushed off the building from a 7-storey building.
Joshua wrote on Facebook: “Rest In Peace blood forever in my heart. He was pushed down from 7 story building in Malaysia. Please if you are in Malaysia and you know anything about his death please contact me we the family are looking for answers.”
A Facebook user, Utali Ndi Iro, commented, “The police is still investigating on his death. But a lot of people said that he jumped from 21st floor, not 7 story building. R.I.P to the dead!”


Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK

You may also like

Read Next

Politics 2023 Presidency: I Can’t Tell If I Would Contest – Ex-President, Jonathan
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Legal Again, Nnamdi Kanu's American Lawyer, Bruce Fein Petitions ICC, Wants Federal High Court Judge, Tsoho Charged For Crimes Against Humanity, Others
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Transport Union, NURTW Kicks Over Arrest Of 16 Members By Oyo Government, Alleges Plan To Kill Them
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Education University Unions, NASU, SSANU Extend Warning Strike By One Month
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: How Nigerian Ports Authority Managing Director, Koko Bought £1.75Million Mansion In London While ‘Serving As Amaechi’s Bank Account Officer’
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Ruling Party, APC Delegates Get N250,000 Each During Meeting With Vice President, Osinbajo
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

News Christian Association, CAN Calls For Removal Of Sterling Bank CEO Over ‘Ungodly’ Easter Advert
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics 2023 Presidency: I Can’t Tell If I Would Contest – Ex-President, Jonathan
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Opinion President Buhari And The APC Are Corrupting Democracy By Chief Mike Ozekhome, SAN
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Legal Again, Nnamdi Kanu's American Lawyer, Bruce Fein Petitions ICC, Wants Federal High Court Judge, Tsoho Charged For Crimes Against Humanity, Others
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Transport Union, NURTW Kicks Over Arrest Of 16 Members By Oyo Government, Alleges Plan To Kill Them
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Opinion Fee Or Ransom Money? A Call On Nigerian Youths To Revolt Against Apc At The 2023 Polls By Pelumi Olajengbesi Esq.
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Education University Unions, NASU, SSANU Extend Warning Strike By One Month
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: How Nigerian Ports Authority Managing Director, Koko Bought £1.75Million Mansion In London While ‘Serving As Amaechi’s Bank Account Officer’
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
News Three Killed, Others Injured In Lagos Tanker Explosion
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
News Airtel Nigeria Used My Song 'Nigeria Go Survive' To Promote TV App, 'The Voice Nigeria' Without Authorisation, Veteran Artiste, Veno Mbanefo Insists
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Ruling Party, APC Delegates Get N250,000 Each During Meeting With Vice President, Osinbajo
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
News Boko Haram Terrorists Are Either Stupid Or Don’t Know God, Says Buhari
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad